A Unique Roadside Stop In Arizona Is An Underrated Piece Of Pop-Culture That'll Yabadabadoo Ya
Planning a road trip with the kids or grandkids can be an adventure that's part excitement, part logistics. For many, a must-see is Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, which is especially ideal to visit on a weekday in the fall. But if the kids aren't into scenery and hikes, you'll need some fun, low-key activities to break up the trip. Enter Bedrock City: a nostalgic roadside attraction where kids can play and grown-ups can relive Saturday mornings with The Flintstones. Plus, this attraction is paired with another family-friendly activity, filling up at least a half day.
Just a short drive from the Grand Canyon South Rim, you'll find Raptor Ranch, the new home of Bedrock City. Originally opened in the 1970s, Bedrock City brought the beloved 1960s cartoon to life with colorful Flintstones-themed sets. When the property changed hands, plans initially called for much of the attraction to be removed. However, after seeing how much nostalgia and joy the sets brought to visitors, the new owners decided to preserve key elements as part of their reimagined attraction. As Fred would say, "Yabadabadoo!"
The backstory of Bedrock City
How did this colorful tribute to The Flintstones find its way to a quiet stretch of Arizona highway? It all began with one ambitious family who created the first Bedrock City in Custer, South Dakota, home of Custer State Park, where you can escape Mount Rushmore crowds. Opened in 1966, the park and campground quickly became a hit, drawing crowds eager to experience life in the Stone Age. It was so successful, the family decided to open a second Bedrock City in Arizona in 1972.
Though the oil embargo and economic challenges of the '70s initially made it difficult to sustain momentum, the Arizona attraction eventually found its footing and enjoyed peak days with up to 500 visitors. However, by the 1990s, the once-vibrant park was showing its age and, despite small bumps in attendance thanks to the live-action Flintstones movies in 1994 and 2000, Bedrock City eventually went up for sale.
Raptor Ranch, a roadside destination dedicated to birds of prey, has since given new life to the Bedrock City location in Arizona, the only one still remaining. During the construction of their new facility, the owners announced a final season for visitors to experience Bedrock City's pop culture attractions, like the brontosaurus slide and flat-roofed, Flintstones-inspired buildings. The nostalgic response was overwhelming, leading to a change of heart — and business model.
The future of Bedrock City
Raptor Ranch preserves key elements of Bedrock City while blending the charm of the past with a fresh, modern roadside experience. Some small touches have also been restored, like the stone-looking newspaper slabs of the Bedrock Bugle. Reviews praise the attraction for being inexpensive and mention that it feels a bit like an abandoned amusement park, like Dinosaur World in Beaver, Arkansas.
In addition to Bedrock City, visitors to Raptor Ranch can enjoy daily raptor flying demonstrations, falconry courses to learn the art of hunting with trained birds of prey, and a variety of amenities like a campground, glamping options, and a gift shop. Fred's Diner has remained a fixture, serving nostalgic menu items like Fred's Cheeseburger, dino nuggets for kids, and even beer and wine for adults. Admission to Bedrock City is $10 per person, but it's free for guests staying at the campground.