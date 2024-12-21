A Unique Roadside Stop In Arizona Is An Underrated Piece Of Pop-Culture That'll Yabadabadoo Ya

How did this colorful tribute to The Flintstones find its way to a quiet stretch of Arizona highway? It all began with one ambitious family who created the first Bedrock City in Custer, South Dakota, home of Custer State Park, where you can escape Mount Rushmore crowds. Opened in 1966, the park and campground quickly became a hit, drawing crowds eager to experience life in the Stone Age. It was so successful, the family decided to open a second Bedrock City in Arizona in 1972.

Though the oil embargo and economic challenges of the '70s initially made it difficult to sustain momentum, the Arizona attraction eventually found its footing and enjoyed peak days with up to 500 visitors. However, by the 1990s, the once-vibrant park was showing its age and, despite small bumps in attendance thanks to the live-action Flintstones movies in 1994 and 2000, Bedrock City eventually went up for sale.

Raptor Ranch, a roadside destination dedicated to birds of prey, has since given new life to the Bedrock City location in Arizona, the only one still remaining. During the construction of their new facility, the owners announced a final season for visitors to experience Bedrock City's pop culture attractions, like the brontosaurus slide and flat-roofed, Flintstones-inspired buildings. The nostalgic response was overwhelming, leading to a change of heart — and business model.