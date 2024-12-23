Just Off The South Coast Of Spain Is The World's Largest Monument To Christopher Columbus
Spain's Costa Del Sol on the Mediterranean Coastline is a haven for sun-worshipping beach lovers but it also makes for an excellent road trip. Malaga is the metropolitan gateway to the area and if you drive down the Mediterranean coast towards the Amalfi Coast-esque glamour of Marbella's luxury resorts, you'll find an unusual stop in between. Take the exit to Benalmádena, follow the country road with magnificent views of the sea and you'll arrive at Castillo de Colomares, one man's homage to his historical hero, Christopher Columbus.
Despite its name, Castillo de Colomares is not a castle. It's a monument shaped like a castle using a fantastical mix of architectural elements borrowed from different epochs of Spanish history. This is the vision of Esteban Martìn Martìn, a Spanish doctor who spent years of his life — and exhausted nearly all his funds — building this monument. Dr. Martìn died in 2001 but his family still owns Castillo de Colomares and opens it to visitors year-round.
Fantasy castle as a super-impressive monument
Built between 1987 and 1994, Castillo de Colomares was conceived as a castle that could be read like a book, telling the story of Christopher Columbus. Each statue, each image represents some aspect of Columbus' journey. Dr. Esteban Martìn Martìn even carved numbers into the monument walls for visitors to view the building as if reading chapters, "narrating in stone" as he wrote in his introduction to Castillo de Colomares.
The giant prow of a ship juts from the castle walls, for example — one of three caravels that made Columbus' famous voyage to the Americas. It points west in the same direction that Columbus set off. There are numerous representations of Spain's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella who financed Columbus' expeditions, leading to Spain's imperial conquest of the Americas. Inside the monument are also symbols of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish influence — three cultures that defined Spanish history. There is even a somewhat incongruous Chinese pagoda representing, according to Dr Martìn's vision, the fact that Columbus' original intention was to find a route to Asia.
The meticulous stonework mixes different historical styles. Mudejar arches abound — the architectural fusion of Islamic and Christian styles popular in 12th to 16th century Spain. Dr. Martìn recruited two master stonemasons from Malaga to help him build the monument using the same brick-laying techniques used in Columbus' time.
The largest Columbus monument and world's smallest church
The monument is easy to walk around at just 1500 square meters. Small for a castle but as a monument to Christopher Columbus, it is huge. Curiously, Castillo de Colomares also has the smallest church in the world, according to the Guinness Book World of Records. The Saint Isabel of Hungary Church built inside is only 1.96 square meters and houses the remains of Dr. Esteban Martìn Martìn under the altar.
Despite its lofty ambitions, Castillo de Colomares has never formally been recognized as a national monument and remains more of a curiosity. It is extremely photogenic and inherently Instagrammable. Many visitors stop by to take photographs of the fantastical construction and stunning coastal views. A 30-minute walk down the road is the Benalmádena Butterfly Park and the Benalmádena Stupa of Enlightenment — which claims to be the largest Buddhist stupa in Europe.
Spain is one of the best destinations in Europe for a road trip. Its vast network connects historic sites to sun-soaked beaches and rolling vineyards to Michelin-starred restaurants. Its highways are also studded with quirky gems such as Castillo de Colomares waiting to be explored.