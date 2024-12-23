Just Off The South Coast Of Spain Is The World's Largest Monument To Christopher Columbus

Built between 1987 and 1994, Castillo de Colomares was conceived as a castle that could be read like a book, telling the story of Christopher Columbus. Each statue, each image represents some aspect of Columbus' journey. Dr. Esteban Martìn Martìn even carved numbers into the monument walls for visitors to view the building as if reading chapters, "narrating in stone" as he wrote in his introduction to Castillo de Colomares.

The giant prow of a ship juts from the castle walls, for example — one of three caravels that made Columbus' famous voyage to the Americas. It points west in the same direction that Columbus set off. There are numerous representations of Spain's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella who financed Columbus' expeditions, leading to Spain's imperial conquest of the Americas. Inside the monument are also symbols of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish influence — three cultures that defined Spanish history. There is even a somewhat incongruous Chinese pagoda representing, according to Dr Martìn's vision, the fact that Columbus' original intention was to find a route to Asia.

The meticulous stonework mixes different historical styles. Mudejar arches abound — the architectural fusion of Islamic and Christian styles popular in 12th to 16th century Spain. Dr. Martìn recruited two master stonemasons from Malaga to help him build the monument using the same brick-laying techniques used in Columbus' time.