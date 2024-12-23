A Nevada Emporium Packed With T-Shirts, Tchotchkes, And Trinkets Is The World's Largest Gift Shop
Las Vegas, Nevada, is known for its over-the-top extravagance and spectacle. The desert town is home to one of the world's most expensive hotel rooms and some of the most luxurious hotel pools in the world, so it makes sense that it would also have one of the world's largest gift shops. The Bonanza Gift Shop is located near the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, about a five-minute walk from The STRAT Hotel, and it has just about everything you could ever want in a souvenir from Sin City. Keep in mind, if you're staying at the southern end of the Strip, don't make the common Las Vegas mistake of trying to walk to the shop unless you're in great shape, as it's over four miles from the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada" sign.
Arguably, it might not actually be the world's largest gift shop, as other stores have also laid claim to that title, but it's certainly massive, with over 40,000 square feet of shopping space filled with literally millions of items to choose from. In short, if you're in the market for a Las Vegas souvenir, you'll be sure to find something here. They've got t-shirts, jewelry, decks of cards, shot glasses, and basically anything Vegas-related or Western-themed that you might ever dream of, with a mix of both family-friendly items and other tchotchkes that are decidedly more adult.
The Bonanza Gift Shop in Las Vegas has unique gifts and has been around for decades
Some of the cooler things you'll find while shopping at the Bonanza Gift Shop in Las Vegas are their collectible (and sometimes rare) casino chips from some of Las Vegas's defunct or renamed casinos. And if you really want to go all in on your Las Vegas souvenir, you can even buy your own slot machine here.
The gift shop first opened in 1980, and over 40 years later, it still has the vibe of the Las Vegas from yesteryear, thanks in large part to its huge neon sign. In a city where so much can change over the years, the Bonanza Gift Shop has impressively withstood the test of time.
