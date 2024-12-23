A Nevada Emporium Packed With T-Shirts, Tchotchkes, And Trinkets Is The World's Largest Gift Shop

Las Vegas, Nevada, is known for its over-the-top extravagance and spectacle. The desert town is home to one of the world's most expensive hotel rooms and some of the most luxurious hotel pools in the world, so it makes sense that it would also have one of the world's largest gift shops. The Bonanza Gift Shop is located near the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, about a five-minute walk from The STRAT Hotel, and it has just about everything you could ever want in a souvenir from Sin City. Keep in mind, if you're staying at the southern end of the Strip, don't make the common Las Vegas mistake of trying to walk to the shop unless you're in great shape, as it's over four miles from the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada" sign.

Arguably, it might not actually be the world's largest gift shop, as other stores have also laid claim to that title, but it's certainly massive, with over 40,000 square feet of shopping space filled with literally millions of items to choose from. In short, if you're in the market for a Las Vegas souvenir, you'll be sure to find something here. They've got t-shirts, jewelry, decks of cards, shot glasses, and basically anything Vegas-related or Western-themed that you might ever dream of, with a mix of both family-friendly items and other tchotchkes that are decidedly more adult.