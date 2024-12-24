A Picturesque Coastal Maine Town One Hour From Portland Offers Local Flavors And Year-Round Charm

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the most beautiful and underrated states in America, especially during the warmer seasons. Known as the Pine Tree State for its seemingly limitless pine forests that inhabit the roughly 33 thousand square miles of the country's most northeastern state, Maine truly has it all, from beautiful beaches to epic nature.

For people looking for off-the-beaten track gems, finding out where to go in Maine can be difficult. Most non-residents know its renowned Acadia National Park, a unique national park with postcard-worthy scenery, or Maine's most populous city Portland, one of the best foodie destinations in America. Located only about an hour northeast of Portland on the route towards nearby Acadia National Park, is a perfectly situated coastal Maine town filled with local flavors and year-round charm that you should consider: Waldoboro.

Located in Lincoln County, Waldoboro is the perfect seaside home base to explore the region, along with having a unique scene in its own right that travelers will love.