A Picturesque Coastal Maine Town One Hour From Portland Offers Local Flavors And Year-Round Charm
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the most beautiful and underrated states in America, especially during the warmer seasons. Known as the Pine Tree State for its seemingly limitless pine forests that inhabit the roughly 33 thousand square miles of the country's most northeastern state, Maine truly has it all, from beautiful beaches to epic nature.
For people looking for off-the-beaten track gems, finding out where to go in Maine can be difficult. Most non-residents know its renowned Acadia National Park, a unique national park with postcard-worthy scenery, or Maine's most populous city Portland, one of the best foodie destinations in America. Located only about an hour northeast of Portland on the route towards nearby Acadia National Park, is a perfectly situated coastal Maine town filled with local flavors and year-round charm that you should consider: Waldoboro.
Located in Lincoln County, Waldoboro is the perfect seaside home base to explore the region, along with having a unique scene in its own right that travelers will love.
A seaside paddler's paradise filled with history
Waldoboro is a paddler's dream and is surrounded by incredible natural beauty. The small Atlantic Coast town of just 5,300 people or so is crossed as well by the Medomak River, and the inlet where the town is located is a haven of coastal nooks and crannies to explore by boat. There is nothing more leisurely than an early morning kayak or an afternoon hike around Peter's Pond Preserve on the outskirts of West Waldoboro.
The quaint town of Waldoboro dates back to 1773 and maintains an old time charm as well, especially around Friendship Street and Main Street. History buffs should check out the Waldoboro Historical Society Museum on Main Street where you can visit a preserved one-room School House, along with an amazing collection of antiques and a museum in both a historic building, and barn, built in the early days of Waldoboro.
Another can't miss location is the Fawcett's Antique Toy and Art Museum, an incredible tribute to legendary childhood artifacts and much more, only about 4 miles outside of town.
Sauerkraut, beer, lobsters, and much more
You can get some great food in Waldoboro, too. One super unique spot for both environmentally conscious consumers and beer lovers alike is the Odd Alewives Farm Brewery. This sustainable brewery built in an old farmhouse sells some of the region's best craft beers, along with making delicious pizza's in their wood fire oven. Another great option is Moody's Diner, where travelers particularly took note of the friendly atmosphere and staff on Tripadvisor.
But one place you need to check out is iconic Morse's Sauerkraut, the local staple, is located just 8 miles outside of Waldoboro. It was founded over 100 years ago in 1918, and offers an amazing selection of cheeses, meats, and of course, sauerkraut.
There are also some great day trips from Waldoboro like taking a boat to visit the secluded and pristine island of Isle au Haut where you can find your own slice of serenity. Another unsung location along the coast not far from Waldoboro is Phippsburg, one of Maine's oldest towns hidden on the coast full of historic charm and beaches.