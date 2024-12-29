Hidden Beneath The Streets Of Houston Is An Echoing Sanctuary Filled With Art And Mystique

As you stroll along Sabine Street in downtown Houston or sip coffee in Buffalo Bayou Park while watching the skyline, you'd never guess that one of the city's most interesting and unusual attractions lies just below your feet. Buffalo Bayou Park is home to The Cistern, an extraordinary space that rivals Rome's underground architectural marvel, Capuchin Crypt, offering a serene and surreal escape from the chaos of the city above.

Built in the 1920s, this vast underground chamber was originally a fundamental part of the Houston infrastructure, storing around 15 million gallons of drinking water for the residents of the city. The space stretches out below the park, encompassing a total of 87,500 square feet, with 8 inches of concrete isolating it from the city above. Throughout the space, a total of 221 pillars stretching 25 feet support this mammoth roof. The Cistern was in use until a leak was discovered in 2007. Originally scheduled for demolition, it was saved by Buffalo Bayou Partnership, the organization in charge of the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park, which was taking place concurrently. The Cistern reopened as a public site in 2016.

The enormous, echoing space is a wonderful example of the beauty of functional architecture, with its rows of pillars, dim lighting, and faint "drip-drip" of water creating an atmosphere of otherworldly peace and calm.