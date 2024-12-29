Hidden Beneath The Streets Of Houston Is An Echoing Sanctuary Filled With Art And Mystique
As you stroll along Sabine Street in downtown Houston or sip coffee in Buffalo Bayou Park while watching the skyline, you'd never guess that one of the city's most interesting and unusual attractions lies just below your feet. Buffalo Bayou Park is home to The Cistern, an extraordinary space that rivals Rome's underground architectural marvel, Capuchin Crypt, offering a serene and surreal escape from the chaos of the city above.
Built in the 1920s, this vast underground chamber was originally a fundamental part of the Houston infrastructure, storing around 15 million gallons of drinking water for the residents of the city. The space stretches out below the park, encompassing a total of 87,500 square feet, with 8 inches of concrete isolating it from the city above. Throughout the space, a total of 221 pillars stretching 25 feet support this mammoth roof. The Cistern was in use until a leak was discovered in 2007. Originally scheduled for demolition, it was saved by Buffalo Bayou Partnership, the organization in charge of the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park, which was taking place concurrently. The Cistern reopened as a public site in 2016.
The enormous, echoing space is a wonderful example of the beauty of functional architecture, with its rows of pillars, dim lighting, and faint "drip-drip" of water creating an atmosphere of otherworldly peace and calm.
Art installations, concert performances, and astonishing acoustics
The park has made a few alterations to turn this utilitarian, functional building into an artistic refuge. But by and large, it is the same cavernous space as it was when first built. Visitors enter via a tunnel and walk around the outside of The Cistern on a raised walkway, gazing through the columns toward the distant walls lit by atmospheric lighting and the occasional ray of sunlight that enters from small gaps in the ceiling. Some water can still be found on the floor, catching the light and causing shimmering reflections. The silence almost seems to have a presence, sitting heavily over everything until interrupted by the 17-second echo.
Just wandering through this magical, mysterious space on a tour is a delightfully weird experience, but there are plenty of additional attractions that make The Cistern an even more interesting place to visit. The Buffalo Bayou Partnership organizes and curates a variety of eclectic art installations designed to work with the space, usually using a combination of light and sound. Previous installations include work by Germany-based multimedia artist Anri Sala and an immersive experience called "Cistern Illuminated." The space also acts as a brilliantly bizarre music venue, with live choral concerts and smaller musical groups performing pieces specifically created for the unusual acoustics. You can even take part in meditation sessions accompanied by wind chimes and singing bowls.
Beyond the Bayou
The Cistern and the rest of Buffalo Bayou Park are perfectly situated to form part of a wonderful cultural day out in downtown Houston. The park is known for having one of the best views of the city's iconic skyline, and the Buffalo Bayou River is a great spot for kayaking. Stepping out of the park and across the Sabine Street Bridge, you are just a stone's throw away from the Houston Theater District, where the best theaters and performance venues reside, as well as the fantastic Houston Aquarium and the stunning architectural vision of Houston City Hall.
Houston certainly isn't underrated when it comes to foodie destinations in America, such as San Antonio. Therefore, you won't find yourself short of places to eat, with an incredible array of some of the city's best dining spots scattered around the Skyline and Downtown districts. Eating well in Houston is a cross-cultural experience, with incredible barbecue and Vietnamese eateries rubbing shoulders with some of the best Mexican food in the country. Viola and Agnes' Neo Soul Cafe, which offers top-notch soul food, is a 30-minute drive from Buffalo Bayou Park, while ChopnBlok near the Amtrak station serves up mouthwatering East African dishes. For travelers seeking a more upscale experience, Chef Hugo Ortega's gorgeous restaurant Xochi is Mexican fine dining at its very best, with a focus on the rich culinary traditions of his home state of Oaxaca.