South Dakota's Black Hills Hide A World-Renowned Inn Famed For Tasty European Cuisine And Charm

Founded in the late 1800s, Hill City had such a notorious reputation that it was nicknamed "One Mile of Hell". This was because Main Street had a church on each end and a string of rowdy, miner-filled bars in between, where gunfights regularly broke out. The Harney Peak Hotel was eventually built on the corner of Main and Elm Streets, serving as a welcome and civilizing addition that anchored the growing community of Hill City.

It became the Alpine Inn under the ownership of Waldraut Matush, of Stuttgart, Germany, in the 1970s. Wally, as she's affectionately known by locals, brought her old family recipes of heartwarming favorites, including her homemade schnitzel, a thin slice of crispy breaded pork, and kaes spaetzle, German dumplings with cheese. Her goal was to fill the historic walls of the building with "Gemütlichkeit", a German word meaning a feeling of warmth and good cheer.

The Alpine Inn is now owned and managed by Wally's daughter, Monika. Though retired, Wally's spirit lives on and will continue indefinitely if she gets her way. When she dies, Wally has asked to be buried in the basement of the Alpine Inn "so that she can haunt the building with the rest of its ghosts," according to the Alpine Inn website.