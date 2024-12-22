Snow Tube With An Out-Of-This-World Light Show At Virginia's Premier Mountain Resort

Virginia is for Winter Lovers — while that's not exactly how the slogan goes, that doesn't mean it isn't true. A destination where one can relish the state's frosty season is Massanutten Resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located in the Shenandoah Valley, it's about 14 miles from Harrisonburg, a college city full of charm, trails, and a thriving downtown. Open year-round, there is never a wrong time to visit the 6,000-acre site. With winter's arrival, there's extraordinary fun to be had at Massanutten Resort's Family Adventure Park, including Northern Lights Snow Tubing.

Picture snow tubing on a 16-lane hill in the dark, illuminated by neon colors that resemble the aurora borealis. Booming dance music enhances this enchanting ambiance. This will undoubtedly amp up tubers as they make their way up to the top via a conveyor lift and down a 120-foot vertical drop.

Although this is a family-friendly activity, note that little ones have to be 36 inches tall to participate. Additionally, all tubes are for solo riders only. If interested, Massanutten Resort also offers snow tubing during the day, sans lights. However, this is only one of many seasonal offerings at Massanutten Resort.