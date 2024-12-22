Snow Tube With An Out-Of-This-World Light Show At Virginia's Premier Mountain Resort
Virginia is for Winter Lovers — while that's not exactly how the slogan goes, that doesn't mean it isn't true. A destination where one can relish the state's frosty season is Massanutten Resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located in the Shenandoah Valley, it's about 14 miles from Harrisonburg, a college city full of charm, trails, and a thriving downtown. Open year-round, there is never a wrong time to visit the 6,000-acre site. With winter's arrival, there's extraordinary fun to be had at Massanutten Resort's Family Adventure Park, including Northern Lights Snow Tubing.
Picture snow tubing on a 16-lane hill in the dark, illuminated by neon colors that resemble the aurora borealis. Booming dance music enhances this enchanting ambiance. This will undoubtedly amp up tubers as they make their way up to the top via a conveyor lift and down a 120-foot vertical drop.
Although this is a family-friendly activity, note that little ones have to be 36 inches tall to participate. Additionally, all tubes are for solo riders only. If interested, Massanutten Resort also offers snow tubing during the day, sans lights. However, this is only one of many seasonal offerings at Massanutten Resort.
More winter experiences at Massanutten Resort in Virginia
You're never too far from adventure at Massanutten Resort. In addition to snow tubing, guests can ski and snowboard. You will find an array of trails and lifts for beginners or seasoned sports enthusiasts next to the snow tube park, as the ski area is 83 acres. Likewise, there is a ski lodge with a variety of eateries, including the Mid-Mountain Grill, which offers burgers and other tasty bites. Nevertheless, Massanutten Resort has plenty of activities for non-skiers, too.
Massanutten Resort also has an outdoor ice rink where you can skate and immerse yourself in the gorgeous Virginia scenery. Skate rentals are available, and if you have little ones, lessons are offered. Moreover, during the winter season, guests can enjoy Light Up the Park. Held at Massanutten Resort's outdoor water park, this annual activity features impressive holiday light fixtures that will spread joy. Keep in mind that Light Up the Park is only available until early January.
For those who want to stay inside and away from the cold, Massanutten Resort features an indoor water park where visitors can swim and relax. The park features a lazy river, playground, and wave pool, among other things. Heated at 84 degrees Fahrenheit, the water keeps guests nice and toasty throughout the winter. For those seeking another illuminated experience, Tennessee's largest indoor water park features an unforgettably psychedelic aqua adventure.
Plan your winter visit to Massanutten Resort
If the Northern Lights Tubing has made it onto your winter bucket list, you must make a reservation at Massanutten Resort. The sooner you do, the better, as they are subject to selling out. Take into account that snow sports, including tubing, are only available through ski season, which typically ends in March. If you're located on the East Coast, Massanutten Resort is the perfect place for a day trip.
This resort is about two hours away from Richmond, Virginia's capital. Washington, D.C.; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Baltimore, Maryland, are all less than four hours away. However, if you want to squeeze everything in, Massanutten Resort has a wide range of options for travelers who want to stay for a few nights. For those who want to be close to all the winter offerings, the Massanutten Resort Hotels provide modest, no-frills rooms, or you can stay in condo-like accommodations at Shenandoah Villas and mountain townhomes at The Summit.
All of these options are in an area referred to as the Mountain, but you can also stay at the Valley, which features accommodations like Regal Vistas, quaint homes ideal for large families. Furthermore, there are several on-site restaurants, like the Campfire Grill, which serves meals like steak, pizza, and chicken pot pie. Whether you have a brief excursion or a longer getaway, you can expect to have an idyllic time at Massanutten Resort. If you're looking for more to explore during your time in the Shenandoah Valley, check out Luray, a charming town famed for caverns and shopping.