Wyoming's 'Secluded Rocky Oasis' Offers World-Class Climbing And Unmatched Views

Some climbers dream of ascending Yosemite's dangerous El Capitan, while others have their eyes on the thrilling yet safer Via Ferrata in Banff National Park. But for those in the know, there's a not-so-little secret in southeastern Wyoming that offers an experience that is just as extraordinary. There's something about standing before Vedauwoo's massive rock formations, knowing that it took over a billion years to form. Whether it's the colossal domes of weathered granite or their jagged surfaces marked by cracks and crevices, this climbing destination delivers both jaw-dropping vistas and hair-raising challenges.

Vedauwoo's geology primarily comprises Sherman granite, which crystallized during the Precambrian era. Due to erosion, the rock has formed a variety of features like towering spires, large domes, and deep cracks. You'll also find that some of the rocks here have interlocking joint patterns, which the boulders have fractured into blocks.

The Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes historically used the Vedauwoo Recreation Area for hunting, gathering, and ceremonial purposes, as it held spiritual significance. The name "Vedauwoo" comes from the Arapaho word "biito'o'wu," which translates into "earth born." Now, those with rock-solid determination visit this sacred place to conquer its iconic formations.