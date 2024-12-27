Wyoming's 'Secluded Rocky Oasis' Offers World-Class Climbing And Unmatched Views
Some climbers dream of ascending Yosemite's dangerous El Capitan, while others have their eyes on the thrilling yet safer Via Ferrata in Banff National Park. But for those in the know, there's a not-so-little secret in southeastern Wyoming that offers an experience that is just as extraordinary. There's something about standing before Vedauwoo's massive rock formations, knowing that it took over a billion years to form. Whether it's the colossal domes of weathered granite or their jagged surfaces marked by cracks and crevices, this climbing destination delivers both jaw-dropping vistas and hair-raising challenges.
Vedauwoo's geology primarily comprises Sherman granite, which crystallized during the Precambrian era. Due to erosion, the rock has formed a variety of features like towering spires, large domes, and deep cracks. You'll also find that some of the rocks here have interlocking joint patterns, which the boulders have fractured into blocks.
The Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes historically used the Vedauwoo Recreation Area for hunting, gathering, and ceremonial purposes, as it held spiritual significance. The name "Vedauwoo" comes from the Arapaho word "biito'o'wu," which translates into "earth born." Now, those with rock-solid determination visit this sacred place to conquer its iconic formations.
Climbers, hikers, and bikers unite at Vedauwoo
Vedauwoo is around 35 miles west of Cheyenne or 20 miles southeast of Laramie. If you're driving from Denver, Colorado — which has its fair share of must-visit destinations, like The Garden of the Gods, — it'll take you around two hours to get there. The season runs from spring to autumn — outside of these months, unpredictable weather can make climbing more difficult.
At an elevation of 8,200 feet, Vedauwoo has something for everyone. The area is famous for its wide-crack climbing, but also boasts traditional routes and bouldering. There are over 700 routes, from beginner-friendly to the notorious 5.13 off-width. From finger cracks to fist jams, you'll find a path to your liking. Camping options abound, with developed campgrounds and dispersed sites for those who want to extend their stay and have a multi-day adventure. The physical demands of Vedauwoo can be intense, too — you need strength, endurance, and sharp technique to traverse the granite cracks and flares.
You can also take in the unmatched views of this rocky oasis without getting on your hands and knees. Cyclists, hikers, and winter wanderers will find plenty to love. More than 20 multi-use trails are at your disposal — bikers can test their skills on singletrack paths and fire roads. When winter rolls in, Vedauwoo turns into a snowy paradise, where you can snowshoe and sled to your heart's content. As for those with that equestrian spirit, they can saddle up for a ride and soak in the vistas on horseback.
From beginner to expert, scale the heights of Vedauwoo Recreation Area
If you're ready to take on the walls and ascend to greatness, there are a few routes you can't miss at Vedauwoo Recreation Area. Edward's Crack is the one to tackle for a classic experience. This two-pitch traditional climb cuts straight down the heart of Walt's Wall, which challenges you with a memorable off-width crack at the end. But don't be discouraged if you're just starting out — Kim is a great introduction to your new hobby. This right-facing crack on the Rat Brain provides solid hand and foot jams that guide you all the way to the top.
Friday the 13th is the answer for those seeking a real challenge. As scary as its name is, this route is all about skill and determination. Off-finger jams might push you to the limit, and it only gets more difficult as you go on. You'll face two large roofs and a crux that require precise and bold moves. But the reward is worthwhile — the satisfaction of overcoming the obstacles is just as stunning as the view from the top.
Vedauwoo's world-class climbing demands respect and skill. And while some climbs like Mount Fuji are off-limits to adrenaline-rush seekers for most of the year due to safety reasons, Wyoming's hotspot provides a longer season to take full advantage of every climb.