One Of America's 'Best Main Streets For Christmas Shopping' Is A Texas Treasure Full Of Unique Gifts

Texas is littered with one stoplight towns that have architectural tributes to the past, but one charming town in the center of the Lone Star State delivers heavily on that nostalgia mixed with some locally crafted holiday spirit. It's not often these days that you can stroll through a town square with traces of history that go back centuries, far enough to a time when dirt roads were the norm and horses were the primary mode of transportation. That walk back in time is a reality in the adorable historical district of Gruene.

Set approximately 30 miles north of San Antonio — not far from the BBQ capital of Texas — and 50 miles south of Austin, Gruene has garnered a national reputation as one of the best Main Street corridors for Christmas shopping in America. A trek to the idyllic town of Gruene, Texas, is an opportunity for you to bask in old world holiday spirit and possibly find the next great gift for yourself or for a loved one.