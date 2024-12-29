Why You Might Want To Avoid Visiting Ireland And Scotland In The Same Trip, Per Rick Steves

Ireland and Scotland are incredible countries with a wealth of things for travelers to do and see. So much so that it's worth taking a separate trip just to visit each one. Travel expert Rick Steves certainly thinks so. In a post on his Facebook page, he says that his company, Rick Steves' Europe, originally tried to do a tour that hit both countries in one go. They no longer do that, and for good reason. He explains, "Considering how Americans have the shortest vacations in the rich world and how much there is to see in each country, the combo itineraries were either too thin or too long. These lands — filled with seductive charms — shouldn't be rushed." If you've ever been to either country (or both), you can surely see why.

Ireland covers 32,500 square miles, and Scotland covers 30,414 square miles; the unique history, architecture, geography, dining, shopping, and, most importantly, the people of each country are far too much to take in if you're splitting up a single week of travel. Sure, you can get the highlights, but to truly experience each place, you need more time. Neither country is simply a conglomerate of the same thing everywhere; each boasts distinct and remarkable regions with their own unique character and charm. Instead, Steves suggests that, if you have the vacation saved up, you could string one of their week-long tours of each country together. That way, you get the best of both countries without sacrificing the time to properly get to know each place.