Why You Might Want To Avoid Visiting Ireland And Scotland In The Same Trip, Per Rick Steves
Ireland and Scotland are incredible countries with a wealth of things for travelers to do and see. So much so that it's worth taking a separate trip just to visit each one. Travel expert Rick Steves certainly thinks so. In a post on his Facebook page, he says that his company, Rick Steves' Europe, originally tried to do a tour that hit both countries in one go. They no longer do that, and for good reason. He explains, "Considering how Americans have the shortest vacations in the rich world and how much there is to see in each country, the combo itineraries were either too thin or too long. These lands — filled with seductive charms — shouldn't be rushed." If you've ever been to either country (or both), you can surely see why.
Ireland covers 32,500 square miles, and Scotland covers 30,414 square miles; the unique history, architecture, geography, dining, shopping, and, most importantly, the people of each country are far too much to take in if you're splitting up a single week of travel. Sure, you can get the highlights, but to truly experience each place, you need more time. Neither country is simply a conglomerate of the same thing everywhere; each boasts distinct and remarkable regions with their own unique character and charm. Instead, Steves suggests that, if you have the vacation saved up, you could string one of their week-long tours of each country together. That way, you get the best of both countries without sacrificing the time to properly get to know each place.
Visiting Ireland and Scotland and why they should be separate trips
If you have a week per, you'll get a lot out of visiting different regions of both Ireland and Scotland. For instance, Steves' favorite town in Ireland, Dingle, in the west of the country, is part of the Gaeltacht, which, he explains, "[is] a region where the government subsidizes the survival of the Irish language and culture." You can learn a lot about the past there. Then there's the eastern area of County Meath, where you can visit the 5,200-year-old Newgrange, which is older than the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge.
In Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom (as opposed to the Republic of Ireland), you can visit the Antrim Coast, which Steves also recommends, to see the impressive Giant's Causeway formation with its incredible legends. That doesn't even take us to Dublin, with St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Guinness Storehouse, the gloriously illuminated Book of Kells at Trinity College, and the iconic Ha'Penny Bridge for a view of the sunset.
In Scotland, visit the historic Edinburgh Castle, which began as an Iron Age hill fort and has the distinction of being the most besieged spot in all of Britain. You could tour the wild and beautiful locations where the popular series "Outlander" was filmed, including the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Linlithgow Palace, and Doune Castle, which is used as Castle Leoch in the show. For more set-jetting, drive up from Edinburgh to the charming city of Portree on the Isle of Skye, stopping on the way to visit Eilean Donan Castle, where "Highlander" and the James Bond movie "The World is Not Enough" were shot. You also can't miss a chance to spot the legendary sea monster Nessie at Loch Ness.