One Of Hawaii's Most Important Ancient Sites Is A Sacred Spot Of Striking Views And Spiritual Energy

The Hawaiian Islands were once known for their simplicity, their stretches of greenery broken up only by scatterings of volcanic rock or towering sea cliffs. Today, commerce and neighborhoods cut through once-open fields where ancient peoples settled and made use of the land and its resources. Often, that meant unknowingly (or knowingly) desecrating the spiritual energy believed to course through the island's veins, flowing from sacred sites like the Kukaniloko Birthing Stones of Oahu.

Despite their proximity to civilization, the birthing stones remain safe from the modernization of the islands. Though no longer used, they continue to carry the legacy of the Hawaiian chiefs welcomed into the world on the sacred site. Nestled near Wahiawa, just south of the Dole Plantation and its massive pineapple garden maze, mankind may have very likely encroached on the stones if not for their protection by the Daughters of Hawaii since 1925. To further guarantee the sanctity of the site and surrounding lands, the Hawaiian Civic Club of Wahiawa took over the preservation of them in 1960. Within 13 years, the stones were added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, the stones remain protected, which makes visiting them a bit difficult. As of January 2022, public access was removed, and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has remained diligent in preserving the sacred site and the five acres of land surrounding it. However, that doesn't mean seeing the stones can't still land on a list of the best experiences available on Oahu.