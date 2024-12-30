Situated Between Rome And Florence Is A Secret Laidback Italian City Of Art And Medieval Charm

You're sipping your morning caffè in the capital city of Italy, wondering how this vacation could possibly get any better. Then it hits you — Viterbo is just an hour and a half away. Known as one of the best and easiest day trips from Rome, this place promises much more than you'd expect. The sight of Fontana Grande sets the medieval tone of your adventure. And then, the towering Macchina di Santa Rosa will have you rethinking your plans and extending your stay.

The Middle Ages come alive in Viterbo, with its walls, towers, castles, and cobbled streets turning the city into an open-air museum. Once a renowned papal residence, Viterbo earned the nickname "City of the Popes" in the 13th century. Religion held tremendous power here, so much so that it was the site of the world's longest papal conclave. Beyond its religious history, Viterbo was also a hub for artisans and merchants. The ornate fountains, grand piazzas, and ancient buildings will transport you back in time and leave you in awe.

Since Viterbo is so close to Rome, it's the best destination to go by train. The journey takes anywhere from 1 hour, 45 minutes to 2 hours, 20 minutes. Coming from Florence, the train ride is considerably longer, taking up to 4-hours long. But if you've already made the crucial mistake of renting a car in Italy for your first visit, you might as well take advantage of it and drive there.