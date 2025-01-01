The Only Stretch Of California's Iconic Highway 1 Closed To Cars Has World-Class Coastline Views

Road tripping along California's Highway 1 takes you to striking cities and beaches, but there's one part of the highway where cars aren't allowed and you can get out and walk. That's the Devil's Slide Trail, a 1.3-mile stretch of California's Highway 1, right along a cliff's edge overlooking the ocean. Well, it used to be Highway 1. About a 25-minute drive north from Half Moon Bay, an underrated California beach town where you can escape the crowds, and about the same distance south from downtown San Francisco, this short section of the iconic highway was closed to cars in 2013. The following year, it opened for pedestrians and cyclists, allowing people to enjoy the unparalleled views of this part of San Mateo County.

This stretch of Highway 1-turned-trail runs along the western flank of San Pedro Mountain as it meets the Pacific Ocean. Even before Highway 1 was finished in the 1930s, the area was known for being difficult and even dangerous to traverse. This is what gave the region its name. Not long after the highway opened, the Devil's Slide portion was closed because of a landslide. And that would happen over and over again. After hundreds of millions of dollars and years of debate, cars now go through the mountains via the Tom Lantos Tunnels, the second longest tunnels in California. That left this portion of the highway still paved and able to be fairly easily turned into a park-slash-trail that highlights the coast's wild beauty.