Historic Rails Meet Tunnel Views And Mountain Magic In Virginia's Hidden Passage Through Time
While the Blue Ridge Mountains are home to many incredible hikes that promise scenic vistas, one of the region's most unique trails is a historic icon that leads through the inside of a mountain in central Virginia. Near the southern end of Skyline Drive, considered Virginia's best fall drive, the Blue Ridge Tunnel is a 4,273-foot-long passage that traverses Afton Mountain. The tunnel was designed by French engineer Claudius Crozet in the mid-19th century for the Blue Ridge Railroad to cross the mountain range. Between 1850 and 1858, a large crew of Irish immigrants and enslaved workers worked in dangerous conditions to create the tunnel using hand tools and black powder. The Blue Ridge Tunnel opened on April 13, 1858, as the largest tunnel in the country at the time and became a main thoroughfare for railroads for nearly a hundred years. The Chesapeake and Ohio Railway built a new and larger Blue Ridge tunnel in 1944 running parallel to the original tunnel, and the original Blue Ridge Tunnel closed to traffic. Today, that original tunnel now shelters a hiking and biking trail.
The Blue Ridge Tunnel is located beneath the Rockfish Gap in Virginia and abuts Shenandoah National Park, which is one of the U.S.' most accessible national parks. The nearest airport is the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive away. The trail through the Crozet Tunnel is open year-round for hikers and bikers from sunrise to sunset.
Visiting the historic Blue Ridge Tunnel
To trek through the original tunnel, you can start from the East Trailhead in Afton, Virginia, or the West Trailhead in Waynesboro, Virginia. Generally, the East is considered easier and is ADA-compliant because the gradient is less steep from the parking lot to the trail entrance compared to the West. The tunnel runs for about 0.8 miles, and the entire hike from the East Trailhead to the West Trailhead entrances is 2.25 miles. Inside the tunnel, the temperature hovers between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit year round and there can be puddles, so dress with layers and wear appropriate footwear. Since the tunnel is not illuminated, headlamps or flashlights are required. The trail is a fascinating engineering and historical wonder for all ages and ability levels. "A great family outing. Most kids love the dark, somewhat spooky atmosphere and the water dripping inside," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Can be used for a great history lesson about life in the pre-Civil War era, the roles of immigrants and enslaved people, early means of transportation [...]."
After you've hiked, stop by the Rockfish Gap Country Store, a charming country mart brimming with unique gifts, knick-knacks, and antiques to collect. You can also stop by vineyards for a wine tasting later as the tunnel is close to the Monticello Wine Trail, an under-the-radar wine region that has been designated as an American Viticultural Area.