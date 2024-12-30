Historic Rails Meet Tunnel Views And Mountain Magic In Virginia's Hidden Passage Through Time

While the Blue Ridge Mountains are home to many incredible hikes that promise scenic vistas, one of the region's most unique trails is a historic icon that leads through the inside of a mountain in central Virginia. Near the southern end of Skyline Drive, considered Virginia's best fall drive, the Blue Ridge Tunnel is a 4,273-foot-long passage that traverses Afton Mountain. The tunnel was designed by French engineer Claudius Crozet in the mid-19th century for the Blue Ridge Railroad to cross the mountain range. Between 1850 and 1858, a large crew of Irish immigrants and enslaved workers worked in dangerous conditions to create the tunnel using hand tools and black powder. The Blue Ridge Tunnel opened on April 13, 1858, as the largest tunnel in the country at the time and became a main thoroughfare for railroads for nearly a hundred years. The Chesapeake and Ohio Railway built a new and larger Blue Ridge tunnel in 1944 running parallel to the original tunnel, and the original Blue Ridge Tunnel closed to traffic. Today, that original tunnel now shelters a hiking and biking trail.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel is located beneath the Rockfish Gap in Virginia and abuts Shenandoah National Park, which is one of the U.S.' most accessible national parks. The nearest airport is the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive away. The trail through the Crozet Tunnel is open year-round for hikers and bikers from sunrise to sunset.