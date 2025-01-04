A Rooftop Oasis In The Heart Of Barcelona Is A Secret Spot With Unmatched City Views
Barcelona, the creative and cultural heart of Spain, mesmerizes visitors with its iconic Gaudí architecture, Mediterranean beaches, dynamic nightlife, and vibrant Catalan food scene. While some may choose to skip Barcelona for more underrated Spanish cities nearby, there is no denying that the area's rich history and undeniable charm offer an experience unlike any other. To avoid tourist-packed sections like Las Ramblas — which is beautiful but busy and often overpriced — explore other parts of the city for equally picturesque views paired with authentic, affordable dining.
One of the best ways to avoid the Barcelona crowds is to find a quiet retreat high up on a rooftop, where you are offered a unique vantage point. One such laid-back bar and eatery that allows you to do so is the Bar-Terrassa at the Sercotel Rosselló Hotel.
This rooftop bar has gained attention on social media thanks to its luxurious ambiance and breathtaking views, particularly of the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, the UNESCO World Heritage site designed by Antoni Gaudí. Its stunning architecture and innovative style make it one of Barcelona's most cherished landmarks. Beyond the basilica, the rooftop offers sweeping views of the city, where guests can relax under the sun or marvel at the illuminated skyline at night, framed by the distant mountains. Photogenic and serene, it's an ideal addition to any Barcelona itinerary.
A scenic escape with 360º views
The Bar-Terrassa at the Sercotel Rosselló Hotel provides a peaceful retreat for diners, high above the hustle and bustle of the city center below. Its minimalist open-air design prioritizes comfort, while the seating along the rooftop's edges seeks to optimize the restaurant's panoramic views. The undeniable highlight is the unobstructed sight of the majestic Basílica de la Sagrada Família, a landmark that defines Barcelona's skyline.
Whether basking in the daylight, watching the sunset's warm hues, or admiring the city's twinkling lights at night, the views from Bar-Terrassa are unparalleled. It's an excellent spot for a romantic date night or a special dinner experience.
The rooftop menu offers a mix of traditional tapas-style dishes — like ibérico ham, patatas bravas, and croquetas — alongside global staples such as pizza, nachos, and club sandwiches. Cocktails are available, but the standout is the chilled sangria that is available by the glass or in a shareable jug. Guests can also enjoy a selection of wines, beers, spirits, and non-alcoholic drink options, too.
How to book a table at the Bar-Terrassa Sercotel Rosselló
To secure a table at Bar-Terrassa, planning ahead is essential to avoid disappointment. Reservations can be made online for midday (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) or afternoon-evening (4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.) slots. Bookings open seven to 14 days in advance, and demand is high while availability is limited. Reservations also require a per-person fee that is non-deductible from your final bill and is refundable only if canceled more than 48 hours ahead of the reserved time. Each booking covers a one-and-a-half hour visit, so arrive promptly — tables are held for just 15 minutes.
Once you have a table booked, the only thing left to do is enjoy the view. The dress code for the bar is casual, and it makes for a fantastic photo op. As one TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "The views are like nothing else; it's a must if you are visiting Barcelona!! The pictures will be amazing."
Another way to ensure full access to the rooftop terrace and its panoramic views is to consider staying at the Sercotel Rosselló Hotel during your visit to the city. Hotel guests enjoy unrestricted rooftop access. Centrally located to the rest of Barcelona, the four-star hotel also offers its own amazing views of the Basílica de la Sagrada Família.