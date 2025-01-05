The Tallest Church Building In The World Is An Architectural Marvel In The Midwest

When driving down Lake Shore Drive in the city of Chicago towards downtown, one might wonder who all of those magnificent skyscrapers that make up its iconic skyline belong to. With some of the largest buildings in the world (featuring some of the highest-altitude nightlife in the Windy City), the skyline is an enduring reminder that Chicago does most things big. It might be a surprise to some, however, that one of those enormous buildings is actually a house of worship.

The Chicago Temple Building — or, as it is also known, the "Mother Church of Chicago Methodism" — is a 23-story, 568-foot building located in the Chicago Loop at 77 W Washington Street. It was dedicated on September 28, 1924, and celebrated its centenary in 2024. While not the tallest church in the world (that would go to the Ulm Minster in Germany), it is the largest church building in the world, with the first few and top floors of the massive building dedicated to the First United Methodist Church of Chicago. The church has played an integral role in the establishment of Northwestern University and Wesley Memorial Hospital. As for the other 20 floors, they have been leased by many businesses, with some tenants maintaining residence for over 80 years. It stands today as a modern marvel and another jewel in the beautiful downtown Chicago area.