The Tallest Church Building In The World Is An Architectural Marvel In The Midwest
When driving down Lake Shore Drive in the city of Chicago towards downtown, one might wonder who all of those magnificent skyscrapers that make up its iconic skyline belong to. With some of the largest buildings in the world (featuring some of the highest-altitude nightlife in the Windy City), the skyline is an enduring reminder that Chicago does most things big. It might be a surprise to some, however, that one of those enormous buildings is actually a house of worship.
The Chicago Temple Building — or, as it is also known, the "Mother Church of Chicago Methodism" — is a 23-story, 568-foot building located in the Chicago Loop at 77 W Washington Street. It was dedicated on September 28, 1924, and celebrated its centenary in 2024. While not the tallest church in the world (that would go to the Ulm Minster in Germany), it is the largest church building in the world, with the first few and top floors of the massive building dedicated to the First United Methodist Church of Chicago. The church has played an integral role in the establishment of Northwestern University and Wesley Memorial Hospital. As for the other 20 floors, they have been leased by many businesses, with some tenants maintaining residence for over 80 years. It stands today as a modern marvel and another jewel in the beautiful downtown Chicago area.
There is a long and storied history to the Chicago Temple Building
While it might not be the oldest locale in Chicago, The First United Methodist Church of Chicago itself is older than the city. Beginning life as a log cabin that was moved from across the Chicago River to its current location at Washington Boulevard and Clark Street, the building grew to four stories and also housed businesses and stores that contributed to the rent. The building was lost however in The Great Chicago Fire of 1871, but church leaders decided to rebuild in the same location, or as it had then come to be known, "Methodist Corner." A temporary wooden house was built to maintain services, but a permanent and more robustly financed building was finished in 1873. The temporary building was sent to Wrigleyville, where it was converted into a mosque.
After the Dixon Act passed in 1903, the church began to look to the skies and focused on advancing the building to the level of the surrounding skyscrapers. Efforts were put on hold by World War I, but Rev. John Thompson had the project up and running again by 1920. After laying down the groundwork in 1922, the congregation commissioned Holabird & Roche — a renowned architecture company of the time, responsible for the Century Building and Soldier Field — to construct the skyscraper. By 1924, the Chicago Temple Building was finally complete.
The Church Temple has a stunning main sanctuary that also catalogues its history
For all of its historical value, it is the oldest church in Chicago after all, and the main sanctuary on the first floor still regularly holds mass. Stained glass windows decorate the sides of the sanctuary, some detailing the history of the Chicago Temple Building's construction. The church has not had a scot-free life, though, and sometimes the community rallied to make sure the church continues to be in good working order. The organ used for services, named the Opus 414, has seen the natural wear and tear of time, for example, and a committee was formed to revitalize the historic instrument.
Curious observers can also book tours of the sky chapel 400 feet above the ground under the ornate spire that tops the building. Tours run every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 2 p.m., every Sunday after worship services, and every Wednesday after the noon mass. To reach the chapel, tourists have to take two elevators and ascend a flight of stairs, which is not currently ADA-compliant. For all of the massive structures in Chicagoland, the Church Temple Building is unique in its functionality and history, making it a must-see for those curious to see all of the most noteworthy architecture in the city. For more views from the top of Chicago, check out the glass observation deck of the Willis Tower.