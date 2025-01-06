An Arizona Spot Once Called The 'Wickedest Town In The West' Is A Picturesque Haven For Artists
Explorers, listen carefully. Did you know there are nearly 30 old mining towns scattered across Arizona that you can still visit today? Perhaps the most well-known is Jerome. Founded in 1876, it's located in the gorgeous Verde Valley, about an hour from Prescott, a mountainous historic gem surrounded by national forest. Jerome, which primarily produced copper, was once called the "Wickedest Town in the West," and with good reason. In its heyday, gambling, drinking, sex work, and, tragically, death were all rampant.
By 1953, mining operations had ceased, leaving behind an empty shell of what was once a flourishing city. Although this very well could have been the end, it was not. A few years later, hardy individuals (particularly creative types) attracted by its seclusion, historical atmosphere, and proximity to nature flocked to Jerome in the '60s. Today, those who walk through this picturesque haven will discover many galleries filled with works made by local artists.
This includes the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery, where clothing, jewelry, paintings, and more are on display. Uniquely, it's found at Hotel Jerome, a once-luxurious establishment that was constructed in 1917. At the Old Jerome High School, dating back to the 1920s, there's the Jerome Arts Center, which features everything from a tattoo shop to ceramic studios and beyond. In essence, visitors will find it effortless to immerse themselves in Jerome's art scene.
Must-see galleries and stores in Jerome, Arizona
You'll encounter a handful of one-of-a-kind destinations throughout the hilly town of Jerome. One such place is the Jerome Bible Art Museum, which is located in the historical New State Motor Company Building. The museum features otherworldly religious clay sculptures created by artist and local resident Janie Layers. There is no admission fee. For even more art in Jerome, there's the Raku Gallery, which features photography, furniture, metal, and glasswork.
Here's a cool tidbit: Jerome is home to the largest kaleidoscope gallery in the world. At Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes, you'll find intricate kaleidoscopes in different forms and shapes, such as a bicycle, a firefly, and a cube, among many other things. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "It's like visiting a museum from which you can purchase and take home some of its exclusivity." Nellie Bly Kaleidoscope, located in what used to be a historic brothel building in the late 1800s, is open daily.
Needless to say, there are plenty of curious places you'll want to explore. Consider visiting during the Jerome Art & Wine Walk. Held in the evenings on the first Saturday of the month, guests can peruse through various galleries and other businesses in the area accompanied by live music. That said, while you might be interested in Jerome for its art, you shouldn't leave without checking out the town's other attractions, such as Jerome State Historic Park, considered one of the most underrated state parks in all of Arizona.
Get spooked in Jerome, Arizona
The arts draw visitors to Jerome but so does the paranormal. The town is steeped in legends of hauntings and is perfect for a Halloween vacation. Nevertheless, no matter what time of year it is, you can still have a spooky time. One of the most popular things you can do in Jerome is go on an adventure with Jerome Ghost Tours. While they offer different excursions, their one-hour Jerome Ghost Walk is top-rated on Tripadvisor. Attendees will be given ghost-hunting gear to use at spots like the Holy Family Church. You can book a tour online at Jerome Ghost Tours' website.
If you're planning a getaway and need a place to stay, look no further than the Jerome Grand Hotel. Be forewarned, you might not get a wink of sleep. Between 1927 and 1950, the Jerome Grand Hotel was a hospital. Naturally, it's allegedly incredibly haunted, with reports of disembodied noises and other paranormal activity. Nevertheless, the Jerome Grand Hotel does have a spectacular rating on Tripadvisor and also received the platform's Travelers Choice award in 2024.
For a mouthwatering meal, head to Haunted Hamburger. Unsurprisingly, this eatery is also prone to ghostly phenomena. Delectable menu items like the haunted burger and the pastrami burger make a possible supernatural encounter worth it. With art and ghosts, Jerome is anything but boring. Lastly, take note that Phoenix, Arizona's biggest city, is only about a two-hour drive from Jerome.