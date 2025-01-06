An Arizona Spot Once Called The 'Wickedest Town In The West' Is A Picturesque Haven For Artists

Explorers, listen carefully. Did you know there are nearly 30 old mining towns scattered across Arizona that you can still visit today? Perhaps the most well-known is Jerome. Founded in 1876, it's located in the gorgeous Verde Valley, about an hour from Prescott, a mountainous historic gem surrounded by national forest. Jerome, which primarily produced copper, was once called the "Wickedest Town in the West," and with good reason. In its heyday, gambling, drinking, sex work, and, tragically, death were all rampant.

By 1953, mining operations had ceased, leaving behind an empty shell of what was once a flourishing city. Although this very well could have been the end, it was not. A few years later, hardy individuals (particularly creative types) attracted by its seclusion, historical atmosphere, and proximity to nature flocked to Jerome in the '60s. Today, those who walk through this picturesque haven will discover many galleries filled with works made by local artists.

This includes the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery, where clothing, jewelry, paintings, and more are on display. Uniquely, it's found at Hotel Jerome, a once-luxurious establishment that was constructed in 1917. At the Old Jerome High School, dating back to the 1920s, there's the Jerome Arts Center, which features everything from a tattoo shop to ceramic studios and beyond. In essence, visitors will find it effortless to immerse themselves in Jerome's art scene.