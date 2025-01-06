Italy's Hilltop Haven Is A Timeless Village With A Rich History And Charming Artisan Culture
There's a reason why Italy consistently ranks among the Top 10 most-visited countries in the world. From its fascinating history and world-class food and wine to its charming architecture and unparalleled cultural depth, Bel Paese — or "beautiful country," as it is fondly called — is the ultimate destination for every kind of traveler. Furthermore, Italy is home to countless hidden gems and one-of-a-kind villages that have to be seen to be believed, like the star-shaped town of Palmanova, rich in tradition and unique festivals. For those seeking an authentic experience away from Italy's notoriously overrated tourist traps, the charming and historic village of Servigliano is a must-visit.
Nestled in the picturesque Marche region of Italy, known for its artisan crafts, Servigliano sits between the Apennine Mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The village combines stunning natural beauty with enriching cultural experiences. Its Neoclassical architecture and fascinating history connect it to its ancient roots while thriving in the modern era. Designed as a commune — a local government area similar to a township — Servigliano is surrounded by breathtaking rolling countryside and hills, olive groves, and vineyards, making it the perfect escape for travelers seeking an authentic Italian getaway.
A perfectly square Renaissance village in Servigliano
Servigliano's unique architecture embodies the Renaissance concept of the "ideal city," which emphasized symmetrical design and human-centered spaces. This vision is best realized in Pienza, which prioritized resident's needs, incorporating social spaces and public amenities. Originally founded in the year 1000, Servigliano was rebuilt in the 18th century as a perfectly square village and renamed Castel Clementino. It reclaimed its original name in 1866.
In fact, the village's defining feature is its square city center, measuring 137 by 144 meters. Historical maps and plans are displayed within its quadrilateral walls, offering insight into its meticulous design. The center houses notable historic and religious landmarks, including Saint Mark Church, Palazzo Pubblico, and Palazzo Vecchiotti, all accessible through three grand arched stone gateways. With its elegant stone facades and well-designed green spaces, the village is a delight to explore.
Beyond the central square, modern Servigliano extends outward, offering more to discover. Highlights include Santa Maria del Piano and Frati Minori Osservati. Visitors can also explore nearby villages such as Montottone, Grottazzolina, and Monte Giorgio to uncover more of the Marche region's beauty and charm.
Culinary and cultural highlights of Servigliano
No visit to Italy would be complete without indulging in its cultural and culinary treasures, and Servigliano is no exception. Surrounded by olive groves, the village is known for its exceptional extra virgin olive oil, a staple of Marche's cuisine. A top wine producing region, visitors will find plenty of local wines to savor, too. Pane e Vino, a highly rated eatery in the village, offers traditional dishes like steak tartare, prosciutto, and paccheri in a cozy setting. For an elevated experience, Villa Funari Country House combines boutique accommodation with a restaurant serving seasonal fare, including homemade pasta and locally sourced meats.
Servigliano also hosts vibrant cultural celebrations throughout the year. The Quintana of Servigliano, a 9-day medieval festival in August, features reenactments, historical processions, music, and banquets. The No Sound Festival, held in the historic Park of Peace, brings renowned musical artists to this serene green space, which once served as a prison camp during the world wars. In June, the Corpus Domini Infiorata Festival transforms the village into a colorful tapestry of flower petals and color, celebrating creativity and tradition.