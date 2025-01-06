Italy's Hilltop Haven Is A Timeless Village With A Rich History And Charming Artisan Culture

There's a reason why Italy consistently ranks among the Top 10 most-visited countries in the world. From its fascinating history and world-class food and wine to its charming architecture and unparalleled cultural depth, Bel Paese — or "beautiful country," as it is fondly called — is the ultimate destination for every kind of traveler. Furthermore, Italy is home to countless hidden gems and one-of-a-kind villages that have to be seen to be believed, like the star-shaped town of Palmanova, rich in tradition and unique festivals. For those seeking an authentic experience away from Italy's notoriously overrated tourist traps, the charming and historic village of Servigliano is a must-visit.

Nestled in the picturesque Marche region of Italy, known for its artisan crafts, Servigliano sits between the Apennine Mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The village combines stunning natural beauty with enriching cultural experiences. Its Neoclassical architecture and fascinating history connect it to its ancient roots while thriving in the modern era. Designed as a commune — a local government area similar to a township — Servigliano is surrounded by breathtaking rolling countryside and hills, olive groves, and vineyards, making it the perfect escape for travelers seeking an authentic Italian getaway.