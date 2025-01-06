The Largest 'Waterfall' In The World Is Situated Between Iceland And Greenland Hidden Underwater

Waterfalls are some of nature's most mesmerizing displays of power. From gorgeous cascades safe enough to splash and swim to roaring torrents of thrilling adventure, these natural wonders are captivating. Some are even hidden from sight. Here's a question for waterfall enthusiasts, aka cataractophiles, (yes, it's a word!): Where is the largest waterfall on Earth?

You might guess Angel Falls in Venezuela. At over 3,200 feet, it is the tallest waterfall above sea level. Perhaps Niagara Falls in New York is renowned for its sheer power — an astonishing 6 million cubic feet of water rushes over the edge every minute! The largest waterfall on Earth dwarfs both of these iconic sites. It is three times taller than Angel Falls and carries 2,000 times more water than the mighty Niagara.

Still don't know? The world's largest waterfall is hidden beneath the ocean. Known as the Denmark Strait cataract, this colossal underwater cascade flows between Iceland and Greenland, moving an incredible volume of water over the ocean floor.