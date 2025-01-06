The Most Festive American Chinatowns Celebrating The Year Of The Snake

The Lunar New Year is China's most significant holiday — and it's important to most other Asian cultures, too. Across North America, the Chinese and other communities who observe the lunar calendar celebrate it as a mega-holiday, like a combination of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. This year, on January 29, tens of millions of Asian Americans of Chinese, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, and Korean descent will celebrate the start of the Year of Snake.

How did the animals come to represent different years? According to a Chinese folktale, the Jade Emperor, the ruler of the Heavens, deemed a systematic method of keeping track of time necessary. He invited the animals to join a race, and the first 12 animals to finish would determine the order of the years. The sneaky rat jumped on the back of the early-rising ox and finished the race first, followed by the ox. Then, the tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig crossed the finish line and claimed their spots in the zodiac. If you have ever wondered why the cat is not in the lineup, the rat failed to wake the cat up for the race in its quest to eliminate a competitor. This is also why cats and rats remain mortal enemies.

Chinese culture honors the symbolic "Five Full" — no empty pockets, bowls, beds, stoves, and homes — during the New Year celebrations and practices rituals to ensure a year full of prosperity and happiness. Therefore, Chinatowns across America, from San Francisco to New York, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Vancouver, throw blow-out parties and host massive parades. To ensure you find the best Lunar New Year celebrations across North America, we have consulted city governments, Asian-American Association websites, local news organizations, and travel bloggers.