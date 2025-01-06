One Of Chicago's Largest Neighborhoods Is An Artsy Gem Perfectly Blending Urban-Suburban Charm
Chicago doesn't always have the best reputation among those who aren't familiar with the area. Often, the city's violent crime, debt, and high tax prices take over the media, portraying it in a bad light. However, this reputation isn't all that accurate. In fact, based on violent crime per capita, Chicago doesn't even make it to the top 20 most dangerous places to live, and its diverse job sector means pretty much anyone in any field can find a job. However, if these facts aren't enough to sway you, perhaps one of Chicago's largest neighborhoods will change your mind.
Austin, on the city's West Side, is just one of 77 community areas but boasts plenty of interesting sites and attractions. It's located 17 minutes away from a Chicago neighborhood named one of the best in the world and 20 minutes from a lively and trendy hub that's home to Chicago's labyrinth of used books. However, Austin manages to stand out due to its artistic charm and historical design.
The area is one of the largest, most populated neighborhoods in Chicago, with the perfect blend of urban art and suburban feel. The whole area showcases various sculptures, installations, and murals easy to see just while walking. The art does a stunning job of highlighting local artists as well as the rich cultural heritage Austin is known for. Beauty extends to its buildings, too, and you'll notice plenty of charming architecture in the area.
Columbus Park is a must-visit spot in Austin
Though Austin is just one part of Chicago, there's more than enough to do to keep you entertained during a visit. Whether you want green spaces, beautiful art, or delicious food, this neighborhood has it all. When it comes to open areas, Columbus Park is a must. It's a 140-acre green space with everything you could think of, including places to swim; a golf course; sports fields; and paths for walking, jogging, and biking. There is also a lagoon with waterfalls, and the famous Columbus Refectory, a beautiful venue used for weddings and social events, sits nearby.
Columbus Park isn't just a well-manicured and sterile lawn like you might imagine when you think of city green spaces. There is a natural section of the park, allowing you to fully enjoy the great outdoors. In this area, you'll find woodlands, prairies, and wetlands. Paved paths cut through the lush green, including near the wetland, making the area accessible even to those with disabilities or difficulty walking on uneven terrain. It's also one of the only parks in the United States to be labeled a National Historic Landmark. This places it in the same category as Manitoga, a National Historic Landmark in the Hudson Valley.
Though this is the most impressive park in Austin, if not all of Chicago, it's not the only one worth visiting. Town Hall Park hosts events throughout the year, including concerts, markets, movies, classes, and shows. The 4-acre space also has a swimming facility, kitchens, playgrounds, and courts.
Art, food, and famous architecture in Austin
Sure, there are some impressive buildings and scenery inside Chicago's Loop, but if you like history, be sure to make a stop in Austin. There are plenty of historical buildings and homes in the area, including a handful that managed to survive the Great Chicago Fire and are still standing today. There is also a home and studio designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and the F.R. Schock House, one of the best examples of Queen Anne architecture.
For those wanting to see all of the creativity this Chicago suburb has to offer, the Kehrein Center for the Arts is a stop you don't want to miss. It hosts a wide assortment of events throughout the year, including dance, music, and theater performances. This art center aims to provide a way to bring the neighborhood together while also highlighting the Black community in the Austin, Chicago area.
When you're ready to take a break and grab a bite to eat, stop by one of the neighborhood's most recommended restaurants, MacArthur's Restaurant or Coleman's. MacArthur's provides top-notch Southern-style food that is hard to find in the Midwest and has been a staple in the city since 1956. Meanwhile, Coleman's will fill you up with smoked meats and delicious homemade sides.
Planning your trip to Austin, Chicago
While many travel destinations are popular in the summer, Austin — and Chicago in general — is great to visit in the winter and spring months, between November and April. The Windy City can be a little cold, though daytime highs rarely dip below freezing. When planning your vacation, pay close attention to the hours and dates attractions are open. After the tourist season is over, many places begin to reduce their operating times. Still, visiting during the offseason helps you avoid some of the worst tourist traps in Chicago and focus on the true local scene.
If you're not staying directly in the Austin neighborhood, it's pretty easy to travel to and from anywhere in the city. If you have a car and are coming from the Loop, take the I-290 West Interstate and get off at exit 23b, which will place you on South Central Avenue. You can also get to Austin easily by train (via the Green line and the Metra Electric line) or bus (those with the numbers 20, 66, 91, 126, and 315 all will stop in the area). It's also possible to travel through Chicago and get to Austin by bike. If you start at the Loop, you can head down to Lake Street, go through Garfield Park, and then to North Laramie Avenue for a scenic neighborhood ride.