One Of Chicago's Largest Neighborhoods Is An Artsy Gem Perfectly Blending Urban-Suburban Charm

Chicago doesn't always have the best reputation among those who aren't familiar with the area. Often, the city's violent crime, debt, and high tax prices take over the media, portraying it in a bad light. However, this reputation isn't all that accurate. In fact, based on violent crime per capita, Chicago doesn't even make it to the top 20 most dangerous places to live, and its diverse job sector means pretty much anyone in any field can find a job. However, if these facts aren't enough to sway you, perhaps one of Chicago's largest neighborhoods will change your mind.

Austin, on the city's West Side, is just one of 77 community areas but boasts plenty of interesting sites and attractions. It's located 17 minutes away from a Chicago neighborhood named one of the best in the world and 20 minutes from a lively and trendy hub that's home to Chicago's labyrinth of used books. However, Austin manages to stand out due to its artistic charm and historical design.

The area is one of the largest, most populated neighborhoods in Chicago, with the perfect blend of urban art and suburban feel. The whole area showcases various sculptures, installations, and murals easy to see just while walking. The art does a stunning job of highlighting local artists as well as the rich cultural heritage Austin is known for. Beauty extends to its buildings, too, and you'll notice plenty of charming architecture in the area.