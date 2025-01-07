The Underrated Cape Cod Coastal Town With Always-Fresh Seafood And Darling Beaches

Cape Cod is full of beautiful beaches, outdoor spots, and excellent seafood. There are lots of little towns on Cape Cod to choose from, though come summer, these coastal destinations can become inundated with other travelers. If you're dreaming of a summer in Massachusetts, without the massive crowds, consider finding a place to stay in Brewster, a charming town with all the beauty and amenities of more popular places like Provincetown or Falmouth, but with slightly fewer tourists.

Brewster is located on Cape Cod, under two hours from Boston, Massachusetts. Although the town is a little underrated, it can still get quite crowded in the summer season, with tourists often outnumbering permanent residents. However, you can still enjoy the weather in the late spring and early fall. Since Brewster is not as popular as the other towns on Cape Cod, it can be a little tricky to get to. The best way to reach Brewster is by car, or you can take the ferry from Boston to Provincetown and then hop on a local bus to Brewster. Keep in mind that traveling by car allows you to visit other Cape Cod towns via the breathtaking Route 6A while staying in Brewster as your home base. You can find some charming bed and breakfasts, inns, Airbnbs, and other accommodations in the town that give off quintessential Cape Cod vibes.