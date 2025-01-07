The Underrated Cape Cod Coastal Town With Always-Fresh Seafood And Darling Beaches
Cape Cod is full of beautiful beaches, outdoor spots, and excellent seafood. There are lots of little towns on Cape Cod to choose from, though come summer, these coastal destinations can become inundated with other travelers. If you're dreaming of a summer in Massachusetts, without the massive crowds, consider finding a place to stay in Brewster, a charming town with all the beauty and amenities of more popular places like Provincetown or Falmouth, but with slightly fewer tourists.
Brewster is located on Cape Cod, under two hours from Boston, Massachusetts. Although the town is a little underrated, it can still get quite crowded in the summer season, with tourists often outnumbering permanent residents. However, you can still enjoy the weather in the late spring and early fall. Since Brewster is not as popular as the other towns on Cape Cod, it can be a little tricky to get to. The best way to reach Brewster is by car, or you can take the ferry from Boston to Provincetown and then hop on a local bus to Brewster. Keep in mind that traveling by car allows you to visit other Cape Cod towns via the breathtaking Route 6A while staying in Brewster as your home base. You can find some charming bed and breakfasts, inns, Airbnbs, and other accommodations in the town that give off quintessential Cape Cod vibes.
Brewster has excellent beaches and places to explore the great outdoors
Like the beautiful Cape Cod town of Eastham, only 15 minutes away, one of the best things to do in Brewster is spending time by the sea. If you're looking for soft sand dunes and gorgeous, blue waters, be sure to visit Crosby Landing, one of the most popular beaches in Brewster because of its tranquil, swimming-friendly waters. Or, if you want to enjoy the tide pools on a slightly smaller, less crowded beach, Breakwater Beach is particularly great for families. Other popular beaches include Ellis Landing, Linnell Landing, and Paine's Creek. Brewster is especially known for its tidal flats, which are excellent for walking at low tide or even looking for crabs, oysters, and other marine life.
There are a lot more outdoor activities to enjoy in Brewster outside of its beaches, which is great for people visiting in the spring and fall (when the water might be a little chilly). Brewster is home to Nickerson State Park, a beautiful scenic area with lots of hiking and biking trails, campsites, and ponds for fishing. There are also areas for horseback riding, boating, and swimming (weather permitting). If you're a cyclist, the Cape Cod Rail Trail runs through Brewster, stretching from the town of Dennis to Wellfleet. The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History is also an excellent stop to learn more about nature and wildlife around Brewster, as well as find hiking trails and visit the on-site aquarium.
Enjoy excellent seafood around Brewster no matter your budget
A beach vacation just isn't the same without some excellent seafood. Being Cape Cod, you're sure to find loads of places with excellent clam chowder or lobster rolls. If you're looking for classic, casual New England fare, JT's Seafood Restaurant is one of the most popular places for food in town, serving up lots of crabs, oysters, clams, and fresh-caught seafood. If you're visiting in the summer, make sure to stop by to order a scoop from its line-up of 20-plus ice cream flavors. Another casual establishment in Brewster is Cobies, which is close to the Cape Cod Rail Trail and is more of a walk-up fast food place with some outdoor seating. Swing by for fish and chips, lobster rolls, clam plates, and other local specialties. Note that, because it is outdoors, the restaurant is seasonal and might not be open in the cooler months.
Brewster also has a few sophisticated restaurants for those looking for a fine-dining experience, such as Brewster Fish House. The restaurant, conveniently located on Route 6A, has lots of fresh seafood and signature cocktails. Similarly, Chillingsworth is a well-known fine dining spot that serves French-inspired, New England-style dishes. Spinnaker also attracts visitors who want to tuck in for a more high-end meal, serving Italian-style dishes like cacio e pepe, ragu, and Tuscan wine-braised short ribs. If you're planning a trip soon, see our list of the best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod.