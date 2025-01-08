A 5-Star Hotel In Qatar Is A Modern Piece Of Art With Incredible Food And Gorgeous Views
While Doha, Qatar, has many impressive hotel experiences, from dining on a helipad at the JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha to swimming at the private beach at Chedi Katara, Mondrian Doha is a true architectural marvel. Commanding an impressive West Bay Lagoon location, the Mondrian Doha is a spectacular design-minded tower that was inspired by the shape of the falcon, the national bird of Qatar. The glamorous hotel combines Moorish architecture typical of Middle Eastern palaces with the sleek reflective panels of city skyscrapers to create a distinctive facade.
Inside, the whimsy of the Arabian folktales 'One Thousand and One Nights' is conveyed in the interiors, and one of the most unique interior features is the black spiral floating staircase that swirls up from the lobby. With a large indoor swimming pool and spa, multiple restaurants and bars, and spectacular city views, Mondrian Doha is a stylish sanctuary in one of the Middle East's most exciting cities.
Mondrian Doha is an excellent base for exploring the Qatari capital's treasures, such as the Mina District, known for its cobbled streets and waterfront dining. This hotel is a 25-minute drive from Doha International Airport, which is also considered one of the best airports for public art. The best time to visit Doha is between November and March, as summers can be oppressively hot with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Inside Mondrian Doha in Qatar
While Mondrian Doha's towering exterior blends contemporary and traditional design, the interiors are equally eye-catching. The "One Thousand and One Nights" design scheme extends to the 270 rooms and suites, which are decorated with luxurious touches, such as illuminated stenciled lanterns, elaborate murals depicting scenes from the legendary Arabian myths, and Swarovski crystal chandeliers. The neutral color palette echoes the surrounding desert dunes and floor-to-ceiling windows frame spectacular views of the surrounding West Bay, the Persian Gulf, and the sparkling lights of the city skyline.
"If I could give 6 stars I would," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Our room was beautiful, huge with a fantastic view of the Katara towers. Very comfy bed and a bath overlooking the sea."
One of the most stunning spaces is the circular indoor swimming pool, capped off by a dome inspired by colorful Tiffany glass. The ESPA Spa is also a soothing space with Moroccan and Turkish hammams. The dining options are also 5-star, as the hotel is especially revered for its breakfast buffet, known as the longest breakfast in Doha. The Mondrian Bistro serves Mediterranean specialities, while Morimoto is a glamorous space for Japanese cuisine. After dinner, retreat to Walima, an open-air terrace with spectacular cityscape views, or Black Orchid, the hotel's nightclub for a buzzier scene.