Sleep In Or Day Trip To An Unbelievably Authentic Medieval Fairytale Castle In The Heart Of Texas
Texas can offer you beautiful beaches, lively rodeos, and plenty of gorgeous scenery, but you might not realize that you can find a lot of unexpected places there, too, like a medieval castle that looks a lot like the fairytale-like castles in Europe. But rest assured that Newman's Castle, found in the small town of Bellville, is not like any Disney-style reproduction. The castle looks more like a real fortress complete with ramparts and a 3,000-pound drawbridge that looks a lot like the ones in older European castles, especially those in Ireland, England, and France. Newman's Castle also features a recreated medieval torture chamber, a chapel, and a feasting hall.
Newman's Castle is about an hour and a half west of Houston and two hours southeast of Austin in Texas. The original owner, Mike Newman, was also the owner of a local bakery called Newman's Bakery, which is located in central Bellville, but the castle has long been a dream of Newman's since he traveled around Europe as a young man. Newman's Castle officially started construction in 1998 and has been open to the public since 2008. Newman lived in the castle, even after opening it to the public, until his death in 2024. The gigantic fortress sits on 20 acres of land and is large enough to have a moat, a 62-foot tower, and even a trebuchet (a medieval-style catapult) on the grounds.
Newman's Castle is a must-do for tours, events, and even overnight stays
Naturally, the best thing to do in Newman's Castle is to explore the castle grounds, including the dungeon where you can see the aforementioned medieval torture devices, as well as the chapel, halls, bell tower, and more. You can even learn to sword-fight on the grounds. The castle is open six days a week and can hold tours for groups of all sizes, with ticket prices ranging from $12 for children under 12 to $20 for teens and adults (as of the time of writing). The castle is also available to book for special events like weddings, birthday parties, and photo shoots. And if you want to sleep like a medieval king or queen, you can book overnight accommodation in one of the few bedrooms that are available for guests. Overnight bookings also include dinner and breakfast in the great hall, which continue the medieval theme by offering roasted meats and vegetables, pies, and fresh bread. Tours and photo shoots can be booked online, while special events should be reserved by contacting the castle directly over the phone.
Bellville is also a great place to go as a day trip from Austin or Houston, with a historical downtown full of antique shops and small boutiques as well as restaurants and bars. The town celebrates special events throughout the year like farmers markets, the Austin County Fair, and the Fruehling Saengerfest (a German singing festival). The Yellow Brick Road Winery, about 30 minutes away from Newman's Castle, also has tastings of its white and red blended wines.
Finally, if you want to discover other medieval castles elsewhere in the United States, be sure to visit Florida's Castle Otttis (with three t's), an Irish castle located in St. Augustine.