Sleep In Or Day Trip To An Unbelievably Authentic Medieval Fairytale Castle In The Heart Of Texas

Naturally, the best thing to do in Newman's Castle is to explore the castle grounds, including the dungeon where you can see the aforementioned medieval torture devices, as well as the chapel, halls, bell tower, and more. You can even learn to sword-fight on the grounds. The castle is open six days a week and can hold tours for groups of all sizes, with ticket prices ranging from $12 for children under 12 to $20 for teens and adults (as of the time of writing). The castle is also available to book for special events like weddings, birthday parties, and photo shoots. And if you want to sleep like a medieval king or queen, you can book overnight accommodation in one of the few bedrooms that are available for guests. Overnight bookings also include dinner and breakfast in the great hall, which continue the medieval theme by offering roasted meats and vegetables, pies, and fresh bread. Tours and photo shoots can be booked online, while special events should be reserved by contacting the castle directly over the phone.

Bellville is also a great place to go as a day trip from Austin or Houston, with a historical downtown full of antique shops and small boutiques as well as restaurants and bars. The town celebrates special events throughout the year like farmers markets, the Austin County Fair, and the Fruehling Saengerfest (a German singing festival). The Yellow Brick Road Winery, about 30 minutes away from Newman's Castle, also has tastings of its white and red blended wines.

Finally, if you want to discover other medieval castles elsewhere in the United States, be sure to visit Florida's Castle Otttis (with three t's), an Irish castle located in St. Augustine.