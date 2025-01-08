The Florida City Full Of Antique Shops, B&B's, Sweet Southern Charm, And A Low Cost Of Living

Orlando, Miami, Daytona, and Tampa are typically the cities we so often hear about when it comes to Floridian tourism. Sure, they're culturally rich in their own way, full of a variety of adventures or thrills, and can cater to any appetite without issue. What they're missing, though, is that sweet charm you'd typically experience in a city known for its Southern hospitality like Charleston. With so many transplanted northerners making up Florida's population, with New Yorkers making up a sizable portion, it's not surprising that it is full of southern belles and gentlemen. Except, if you know where to look, you can spot that side of Florida.

A town like Bartow isn't incredibly well-known, but its modest population of around 20,000 people helps it stay off the radar. It's here, though, that you'll witness the true southern side of Florida. From its architecture to its history, Bartow is a surprisingly Southern retreat only about an hour south of Orlando. It's also only less than an hour to take advantage of Florida's best airport in Tampa. Quite a bit smaller than both — both in size and population — Bartow still holds its own when it comes to accommodating and entertaining travelers.

It's not just tourists that will come to understand the appeal of Polk County's county seat. Anyone living paycheck to paycheck may come to appreciate the low cost of living, which is supported by significantly lower housing costs than the state average.