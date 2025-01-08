The Florida City Full Of Antique Shops, B&B's, Sweet Southern Charm, And A Low Cost Of Living
Orlando, Miami, Daytona, and Tampa are typically the cities we so often hear about when it comes to Floridian tourism. Sure, they're culturally rich in their own way, full of a variety of adventures or thrills, and can cater to any appetite without issue. What they're missing, though, is that sweet charm you'd typically experience in a city known for its Southern hospitality like Charleston. With so many transplanted northerners making up Florida's population, with New Yorkers making up a sizable portion, it's not surprising that it is full of southern belles and gentlemen. Except, if you know where to look, you can spot that side of Florida.
A town like Bartow isn't incredibly well-known, but its modest population of around 20,000 people helps it stay off the radar. It's here, though, that you'll witness the true southern side of Florida. From its architecture to its history, Bartow is a surprisingly Southern retreat only about an hour south of Orlando. It's also only less than an hour to take advantage of Florida's best airport in Tampa. Quite a bit smaller than both — both in size and population — Bartow still holds its own when it comes to accommodating and entertaining travelers.
It's not just tourists that will come to understand the appeal of Polk County's county seat. Anyone living paycheck to paycheck may come to appreciate the low cost of living, which is supported by significantly lower housing costs than the state average.
The historic and modern treasures of Main Street Bartow
Founded in 1851, Bartow has developed over the years into a quaint, welcoming slice of Florida. One of its shining features, Main Street Bartow, is where the historical and the contemporary collide. From the lavished Polk County Historical Museum and its period architecture to the many shops lining the old street, the city caters to the whims and needs of virtually every visitor. Whether you want to support local retailers by indulging in antiquing or journey through the city's past by making stops at the L. B. Brown House, named for the former slave who built it in 1892, or the Polk County History Center, Main Street is the best place to start.
The community behind preserving Main Street Bartow works their magic throughout the year with annual and pop-up events. Seasonal parades for Christmas and Halloween, along with a fall festival and spring craft fair, give travelers something to plan their trip around. Those are merely a sampling of how lively Bartow's downtown gets, as there are additional craft fairs, festivals, walks, bike rides, and markets, like the monthly antique market, to draw attention to the heart of this town.
All that antiquing and entertainment is bound to work up an appetite, and Main Street can deliver the cure for an empty stomach. There's a little bit of something for everyone, like creamy iced treats, freshly brewed coffee, Mexican delights, pizza, and health-conscious menus that don't sacrifice flavor.
Living and playing in Florida's most affordable city
Bartow is a city for locals and travelers. Its low cost of living is a great attractor, but there are a few perks to becoming a resident. Just like for tourists, there are many sites, attractions, and adventures, all within or near the heart of the city. While it is an easy hour's drive up to Orlando, you do lose that southern charm in Florida's least walkable city. Rather, you can stay local or relatively so and connect with the native wildlife and ecosystems on one of many hiking trails and reserves.
Head 15 minutes north toward Lakeland, and you'll pass the turnoff for the Circle B Bar Reserve. The former cattle ranch is a thriving environment that includes Lake Hancock and a diversity of plant life. About the same distance east of the city is the Fort Fraser Trail. Your feet get a break on this one, as it's an all-paved trail. Walk the full 7.75 miles or take a short stroll beneath the tree canopies to skirt the hot Floridian sun.
Polk County is also known as Florida's Lakes Country, and with over 500 freshwater lakes, there are plenty of options just outside Bartow. Directly to the east is Lake Garfield, while Lake Hancock cuts into a large swatch of greenery to the north. Both are prime for fishing, but they're also alligator country. All that affordable southern culture has to come with a small price, after all.