Find A Classic Downtown, Divine Cuisine, And Endless Outdoor Beauty In An Underrated Virginia City

Virginia offers travelers a wealth of amenities. Whether you're interested in exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains, historic cities, or a secret coastal beach with untouched wilderness, Virginia has you covered. The entire state is severely underrated, but few spots are as overlooked as Wytheville. Home to just 8,000 people yet bursting at the seams with innovative restaurants, picturesque landscapes, and a charming downtown district, Wytheville makes for a wonderful escape from the bustle of modern life.

Named after George Wythe, a founding father whose signature can be found on the Declaration of Independence, Wytheville sits 300 miles west of the busy streets of Arlington. Out-of-state visitors will find several airports to fly into, though none are particularly close. Charlotte (CLT), Roanoke (ROA), and Beckley (BKW) are all solid options. However, you could also fly into Arlington's nearest Ronal Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) if you want to roll through the scenic Virginia landscape and check out other small towns nestled into the countryside.

Regardless of how you decide to get there, once you arrive in Wytheville, you'll have plenty of ways to stay busy. From delicious southern cuisine and a historic downtown to nearby trails and an abundance of parks, it's easy to fill your itinerary with unique adventures.