Find A Classic Downtown, Divine Cuisine, And Endless Outdoor Beauty In An Underrated Virginia City
Virginia offers travelers a wealth of amenities. Whether you're interested in exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains, historic cities, or a secret coastal beach with untouched wilderness, Virginia has you covered. The entire state is severely underrated, but few spots are as overlooked as Wytheville. Home to just 8,000 people yet bursting at the seams with innovative restaurants, picturesque landscapes, and a charming downtown district, Wytheville makes for a wonderful escape from the bustle of modern life.
Named after George Wythe, a founding father whose signature can be found on the Declaration of Independence, Wytheville sits 300 miles west of the busy streets of Arlington. Out-of-state visitors will find several airports to fly into, though none are particularly close. Charlotte (CLT), Roanoke (ROA), and Beckley (BKW) are all solid options. However, you could also fly into Arlington's nearest Ronal Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) if you want to roll through the scenic Virginia landscape and check out other small towns nestled into the countryside.
Regardless of how you decide to get there, once you arrive in Wytheville, you'll have plenty of ways to stay busy. From delicious southern cuisine and a historic downtown to nearby trails and an abundance of parks, it's easy to fill your itinerary with unique adventures.
Downtown Wytheville's restaurants and museums
Downtown Wytheville isn't large, but its few streets are lined with delicious restaurants, fun local shops, and historic buildings that have been around since the 1830s. You won't find a quirky garden of giant president busts within its boundaries, but museums like Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum and Thomas J. Boyd Museum let you dive deeper into the history of the unique town. The former treats visitors to a look at the life of the only Appalachian-born first lady, while the latter houses artifacts like Wytheville's first fire truck and exhibits on mining and military history.
Plenty of dining options can be found in and around downtown Wytheville — though few are as popular as the Log House 1776 Restaurant. Serving up traditional Southern food in a charming cottage, dining here feels like stepping back in time. A garden can be found on the property if you need to stretch your legs after feasting on a particularly large meal. For something decidedly more modern, head over to Petals Wine Bar. Along with delicious wine, they sell charcuterie boards, paninis, and craft beer. There's also the elegant Graze on Main, which is recognized as a Great Bourbon Bar of America for its discerning selection of bourbon whiskey. If you're traveling with a group, be sure to inquire about The Vault for a private dining experience.
Enjoy the outdoor beauty of Wytheville
Want panoramic views without the need to hike into the rugged Appalachian Mountains? Venture north of Wytheville to Big Walker Lookout. Along with the eclectic BW Country Store that sells a variety of food and merchandise, this lookout is where you'll find a 100-foot-tall observation tower peering out over the Virginia wilderness. Since the tower grants some of the best views in the region, it's a must-visit while in Wytheville.
Just south of town is the popular Crystal Springs Recreation Area. Tucked away at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll find trails for hiking and mountain biking in the area, as well as spots for primitive camping. Crystal Springs Loop is an often-recommended trail, as the 2-mile loop brings you through a dense forest and meanders along the babbling waters of Venrick Run.
Wytheville is also just 30 minutes from the highest point in Virginia, which can be found at Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. The sprawling 200,000-acre area provides a wealth of hiking trails and camping opportunities. You'll even find three rental cabins up for grabs, making it a relaxing way to unwind during your time in Virginia.