Virginia's Highest Point Offers Scenic Trails, Wild Ponies, And Stunning Views Of Majestic Peaks

There are several ways to reach Mount Rogers. The most popular is to drive up through the Grayson Highlands State Park. Head to the visitor center and check conditions before heading out on any hike. The visitor center is closed in winter, so checking a weather report for the summit — at elevation — is essential. The elevation grants stunning views, but it can also bring sudden drops in temperature and dangerous wind gusts. After checking the weather report, hikers can drive to the Massie Gap trailhead, the closest parking area for Mount Rogers.

Grayson Highlands can get crowded, especially in the summer. So there are alternative approaches to try. Some hikers prefer the quiet of the Elk Garden trailhead, which offers parking at the trailhead and similar views to the popular Mount Rogers trail from Massie Gap. Both trails are just under 9 miles out and back and are considered moderate to strenuous hikes because of the elevation and rocky areas.

For those wanting to spend more time in the wilderness, the Grindstone Campground also links directly to the Mount Rogers Trail off Route 603 on Laurel Valley Road. This route is longer, at over 14 miles out and back. If you're planning on spending the night out under the stars, however, being able to set off directly from the campsite is a luxury appreciated by experienced hikers.