Virginia's Highest Point Offers Scenic Trails, Wild Ponies, And Stunning Views Of Majestic Peaks
The Blue Ridge mountains in Virginia are a good choice for those wanting to escape it all, with its pristine forest carved by trails. For cyclists, the Virginia Creeper Trail is famed for its tunnel of fall colors. For hikers, the iconic Appalachian Trail winds for 544 miles through the state. You don't even have to get out of your car if you ride along Virginia's Skyline Drive, following the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
If you are intent on hitting the state's highest peaks, however, then you'll want to plan a visit to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. Known as the "rooftop of Virginia", Mount Rogers is the highest point in the state at 5,729 feet. The recreation area has more than 150,000 acres of mountain wilderness with a range of trails for all abilities, making it a perfect destination for a wilderness weekend. If you're lucky, you'll have a chance encounter with the locals — a herd of wild ponies that roam the slopes.
Things to know to plan your trip to Mount Rogers
There are several ways to reach Mount Rogers. The most popular is to drive up through the Grayson Highlands State Park. Head to the visitor center and check conditions before heading out on any hike. The visitor center is closed in winter, so checking a weather report for the summit — at elevation — is essential. The elevation grants stunning views, but it can also bring sudden drops in temperature and dangerous wind gusts. After checking the weather report, hikers can drive to the Massie Gap trailhead, the closest parking area for Mount Rogers.
Grayson Highlands can get crowded, especially in the summer. So there are alternative approaches to try. Some hikers prefer the quiet of the Elk Garden trailhead, which offers parking at the trailhead and similar views to the popular Mount Rogers trail from Massie Gap. Both trails are just under 9 miles out and back and are considered moderate to strenuous hikes because of the elevation and rocky areas.
For those wanting to spend more time in the wilderness, the Grindstone Campground also links directly to the Mount Rogers Trail off Route 603 on Laurel Valley Road. This route is longer, at over 14 miles out and back. If you're planning on spending the night out under the stars, however, being able to set off directly from the campsite is a luxury appreciated by experienced hikers.
Pristine forests and wild horses on Mount Rogers
At Mount Rogers, the trip may be more about the journey than the destination. The summit of Mount Rogers is covered with dense forest, which can inhibit views in some areas. The lush quiet of the pristine wilderness is a draw for visitors, while hikers love the wooded glades, waterfalls, mountain views along the slopes, and, of course, the wild ponies.
Over 100 horses roam the area around Wilburn Ridge. They were introduced to the area in the 1970s to maintain some of the open areas by grazing. Their numbers have grown, and they have since gone feral, foraging for their food. The herd is carefully monitored by rangers and veterinarians. Though the ponies are used to seeing humans, park rangers warn visitors not to approach or feed them to protect the animals' health and well-being.
The area makes a good weekend trip, as there is plenty to explore. The Great Channels, a natural maze of boulders, is tucked away nearby, for example. If you're looking to spend a few days in the area, camping is always an option. Besides Grindstone, there are 10 other campgrounds and three cabin rentals in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. The towns of Abingdon and Damascus are also good places to rest and refuel for a weekend of wilderness exploration in the Blue Ridge Mountains.