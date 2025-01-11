A Pennsylvania City Has Public Park Climbing 'Rocks' That Are Completely Free To Use

Unlike other climbing facilities in the city, Boyce Bouldering Park welcomes participants into the world of climbing by bringing them outdoors, closer to home where the sport originated. In fact, bouldering has roots at least as far back as the 1900s when French climbers set up "problems," –- short climbing challenges across rock faces -– as a way to practice for larger ascents into the Alps and avoid possible snafus on mountain heights.

Pennsylvania is no stranger to providing wonderful outdoor adventures, such as the beautiful skywalk in Kinzua Bridge State Park. By placing the park outdoors, Allegheny County officials accomplish their aim of making sports activities more accessible to their residents. Similar to another Pennsylvania park featuring outdoor recreation in Erie, it's totally free, and it doesn't require fancy gear or a gym membership. All that's needed are comfortable clothes and a pair of sneakers.

Enter the park on a good day, and you may see the magnetic draw of the boulders as they bring the Pittsburgh-area community closer together. One visitor raved on Reddit about the scene at the park, which was comprised of families, groups of teens, and adults. The climbing panels are helpfully color-coded to indicate skill level. Green and blue are shaded for beginners, while red and black indicate advanced. Pittsburgh is known for treacherous climbs, considering it's nicknamed "America's Death Stair Capital," but you don't have to worry too much at the bouldering park as landings from your climb are cushioned by a pit of rubber. The high-quality components of the walls are built to withstand damage from any kind of weather, and are fitted with overhangs to further protect the panels, holds, and climbers.