A West Virginia Favorite Ski Resort Hidden In The Canaan Valley Has The Southeast's Longest Slope

Nature and adventure collide as the biting winter winds blow through West Virginia, blanketing a treasure nestled just east of the Canaan Valley State Park in crisp white. Towering, snow-capped slopes overlook the charming, underrated town of Davis, a hub for travelers looking to connect with Mother Nature. Davis may only be home to a population of around 600 people, but exponentially more visitors pass through each year to make memories at Timberline Mountain, a local ski favorite.

Not to be confused with Oregon's Timberline Lodge ski resort (one of the oldest in the Northwest), Timberline Mountain delivers chilly thrills atop the Allegheny Mountains, with a peak elevation of 4,268 feet. With 20 different trails, including 10 green, six blue, and a pair of black diamonds and double black diamonds, this West Virginia ski resort knows how to entertain the snow-loving masses. Its finest feature is the 1,000-foot vertical drop on the Southeast's longest slope, the Salamander. Awaiting at the end of the long trail is the action-packed Timberline Mountain Lodge and the comfortable accommodations of the 20-room Timberline Mountain Hotel.

Timberline Mountain is tucked deep within the Canaan Valley, with Davis serving as the best nearby connection to the civilized world. Spend the day leaving tracks in freshly laid snow, then take some time to explore the historic town, taking advantage of its ties to nature and surprising bounty of casual eateries.