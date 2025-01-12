A West Virginia Favorite Ski Resort Hidden In The Canaan Valley Has The Southeast's Longest Slope
Nature and adventure collide as the biting winter winds blow through West Virginia, blanketing a treasure nestled just east of the Canaan Valley State Park in crisp white. Towering, snow-capped slopes overlook the charming, underrated town of Davis, a hub for travelers looking to connect with Mother Nature. Davis may only be home to a population of around 600 people, but exponentially more visitors pass through each year to make memories at Timberline Mountain, a local ski favorite.
Not to be confused with Oregon's Timberline Lodge ski resort (one of the oldest in the Northwest), Timberline Mountain delivers chilly thrills atop the Allegheny Mountains, with a peak elevation of 4,268 feet. With 20 different trails, including 10 green, six blue, and a pair of black diamonds and double black diamonds, this West Virginia ski resort knows how to entertain the snow-loving masses. Its finest feature is the 1,000-foot vertical drop on the Southeast's longest slope, the Salamander. Awaiting at the end of the long trail is the action-packed Timberline Mountain Lodge and the comfortable accommodations of the 20-room Timberline Mountain Hotel.
Timberline Mountain is tucked deep within the Canaan Valley, with Davis serving as the best nearby connection to the civilized world. Spend the day leaving tracks in freshly laid snow, then take some time to explore the historic town, taking advantage of its ties to nature and surprising bounty of casual eateries.
What does Timberline Mountain offer?
With a landscape that stretches for miles, Timberline Mountain is a visual treat. The view will burn itself into your memory, especially when the grey winter haze retreats. However, you don't just ride the six-person chair lift to the top just for the view. You're there for the experience, and there's an exciting one to be had. Amateur skiers will want to stick with the Salamander trail despite its length, as it offers the only straight green path down to the base. For more novice-friendly routes, the quad lifts disembark at three additional easier paths.
If those black diamonds sound enticing, it may be worth partaking in Timberline Mountain's ski and snowboard lessons available throughout the season. This helps newcomers get a feel for their skis and can solidify good habits to practice before tackling the slopes. Whether you spend your day tumbling down trails or swiftly navigating the toughest of the tough, skiing can build up an appetite. Along with ski lessons, the lodge keeps visitors energized and warm with a menu of quick bites, mixed drinks, beer, and wine. Separate from the lodge, Mountain Owl Market at the foot of the mountain serves up sandwiches, wraps, soups, and salads.
Coupled with the on-site hotel, all of these features make it very easy to spend every waking minute on Timberline Mountain. However, if the desire for new scenery hits, the heart of Davis is just 15 minutes away.
History, food, and lodging at Davis
Though everything you could need for a ski retreat is available on Timberline Mountain, there is plenty of activities to fill your day in Davis. The historic town still bears some of its history, like the striking green building from 1893 that St. John's Lutheran Church currently occupies. Scattered historical markers also tell the antiquated tales of what the town was like before modern society developed it into a pseudo-extension of the ski resort on Timberline Mountain.
Davis may have a paltry population, but the town embraces travelers heading to Timberline. It's prepped and ready to cater to an influx of travelers with just under a dozen eateries — including coffee houses and delis — and a few grocery stores. The small town also opens its doors to anyone who doesn't want to stay on the mountain. With the area being so popular for skiing, accommodations are in no short supply, from rental properties to campsites that get you very close to nature.
Skiing will surely take up most of your time staying in Davis, but if the opportunity knocks to escape the frigid peaks, there are many ways to enjoy the outdoors that don't involve chair lifts. Hiking and mountain biking trails snake throughout the Canaan Valley, while several sites, like Davis Riverfront Park, offer fishing. Davis is also not too far from some of West Virginia's finest treasures, like the seasonal beauty of the hidden and breathtaking Dolly Sods Wilderness.