Rick Steves' Special Connection To This Central American Country Goes Back Decades

While guidebook writer, TV host, and world traveler Rick Steves has made his living teaching us all about traveling in Europe (his TV show and travel blog are even called "Rick Steves' Europe"), believe it or not, his favorite country in the world isn't even in Europe, and when he travels for himself, he actually prefers Central America. While Steves stated on his website that it is "not the most enjoyable" place to visit, he has a profound connection to the nation of Nicaragua, which he has visited several times over the course of his life. He wrote: "I feel like an expert on Europe, but in Central America, I'm humbled by my lack of knowledge."

In separate posts on his website, Steves published some of his notes from his first few trips to Nicaragua in the 1980s and '90s. His motivation then was less focused on tourism and more centered on activism and self-education. At the time, it was uncommon for Americans to go there, as the U.S. had suspended all funding to the nation because it feared that the country was leaning towards communism. Steves' father had the same fears for his own, politically minded son, warning him not to be "duped" there. Years later, Steves shared: "[A]fter 30 years of satisfying my curiosity about our world and its challenges by traveling and talking to people, it's clear to me: The people most in danger of being duped are those who stay home."