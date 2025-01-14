Arizona Is Bursting With Delectable Modern Meaderies, Here Are 5 Of The Best

Drinking wine or beer is fine and dandy but here's a little secret: mead is all the rage. If you're unfamiliar with this alcoholic beverage, said to be the oldest of its kind, here's what you need to know. Mead is gluten free and is made with three simple ingredients including water and yeast. The key, however, is honey, which is ultimately responsible for the libation's flavor profile. That said, meaderies are popping up all across the country including in Arizona. This is no coincidence.

The Grand Canyon State is abundant in wildflowers that, with the help of bees, produce the sweet stuff. As mead maker Carvin Wilson explained to Wine Enthusiast, "Where honey comes from is the terroir of mead, and there's nothing quite like desert wildflower honey in Arizona." Simply put, indulging in a glass of mead the next time you're in town is a must. Arizona's meaderies brew distinct varieties and flavors. From sparkling to fruity and chocolatey, there's mead for all tastes and preferences.

Nevertheless, this is not the only feature that makes Arizona's meaderies worth visiting. Oftentimes the meaderies provide a dreamy atmosphere, only adding to the experience. Are you in? Through research and reviews, Islands has narrowed down the five best modern meaderies in Arizona, where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your nectar of the gods.