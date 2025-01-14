Arizona Is Bursting With Delectable Modern Meaderies, Here Are 5 Of The Best
Drinking wine or beer is fine and dandy but here's a little secret: mead is all the rage. If you're unfamiliar with this alcoholic beverage, said to be the oldest of its kind, here's what you need to know. Mead is gluten free and is made with three simple ingredients including water and yeast. The key, however, is honey, which is ultimately responsible for the libation's flavor profile. That said, meaderies are popping up all across the country including in Arizona. This is no coincidence.
The Grand Canyon State is abundant in wildflowers that, with the help of bees, produce the sweet stuff. As mead maker Carvin Wilson explained to Wine Enthusiast, "Where honey comes from is the terroir of mead, and there's nothing quite like desert wildflower honey in Arizona." Simply put, indulging in a glass of mead the next time you're in town is a must. Arizona's meaderies brew distinct varieties and flavors. From sparkling to fruity and chocolatey, there's mead for all tastes and preferences.
Nevertheless, this is not the only feature that makes Arizona's meaderies worth visiting. Oftentimes the meaderies provide a dreamy atmosphere, only adding to the experience. Are you in? Through research and reviews, Islands has narrowed down the five best modern meaderies in Arizona, where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your nectar of the gods.
Tap into your inner viking at Drinking Horn Meadery in Flagstaff
The historical rumors are true; Vikings did, in fact, love mead. On that note, you can imbibe in a Norse-themed setting at Drinking Horn Meadery's Mead Hall. This one-of-a-kind establishment is located in Flagstaff, about two hours away from Phoenix, on the iconic Route 66. Drinking Horn Meadery presents seasonal creations such as prickly pear, acai, and coffee mead, among many others. If you can't decide, choose a mead flight. And as its name suggests, drinking horns are available for purchase, allowing visitors to truly immerse themselves in the environment.
But what's a good drink without an equally amazing meal? Although Drinking Horn Meadery does not have a food menu, their website states that nearby eateries, like Lumberjack Pizza and Pato Thai Cuisine offer delivery and can be enjoyed onsite. With plenty of tables and seating available, this place is ideal for groups who want to drink, eat, and be merry. Likewise, there are weekly events to partake in while drinking your mead, including trivia nights.
Drinking Horn Meadery has a near perfect rating on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google. "Excellent selection of locally fermented mead from local and raw honey in Flagstaff!," states a Tripadvisor review. "Travel back to the past in this meadery! They really go all out in creating what I think is Viking vibe, sans the lighting," reads a Yelp review. At the time of this writing, Drinking Horn Meadery is open daily at 11:00 a.m.
Drink mead with a view at The Meading Room in Sonoita
Sonoita in Southern Arizona is about an hour away from Tucson, a UNESCO city of culinary excellence. Well-known for its wineries, this rural community became home to The Meading Room in 2019. Uniquely, this small business is run by a mother and daughter, Barbara Christianson and Kylie Daniels. Visitors to The Meading Room can expect classic and sparkling mead, as well as cider. Revered on Untappd are Space Cowboy, featuring raspberry blossom honey, and Old No. 9, made with hatch green chiles.
In an interview with Visit the Sky Islands of Arizona, Daniels stated, "It took so much work but it's so important to us to use only fresh, natural ingredients." However, the quality of the mead is only one part of the equation. Top-rated on Yelp and Google, users on both platforms commend The Meading Room's bucolic scenery. "They have events throughout the year, but it's also a perfect way to spend a quiet Saturday sipping mead and looking out at the hills (and sometimes horses and cows across the road)," wrote an individual on Google.
The Meading Room hosts markets, dance parties, and more, so be sure to check out their events page on their website before your visit. If you prefer to drink your mead indoors, Yelp reviewers say that there is plenty to keep guests occupied including games. At the time of this writing The Meading Room is open daily at 11:00 a.m.
Superstition Meadery in Prescott is the OG of Arizona meaderies
Formerly a mining town, Prescott is a mountainous Arizona gem surrounded by national history. Given its past, it might not be surprising to learn that this destination once was inundated with saloons. Indeed, the Gold Rush spirit is still alive at Prescott's Whiskey Row. In modern times, the city has become closely associated with mead thanks to Superstition Meadery. This watering hole was founded in 2012 and is said to be the first meadery in the state, undoubtedly contributing to this age-old beverage's popularity.
Visitors who enter the award-winning Superstition Meadery will discover a sophisticated space with rustic allure where they can savor eclectic mead flavors. Popular on Untappd are Peanut Butter Jelly Crime and Straw Berry White, featuring vanilla and white chocolate. Superstition Meadery, which also produces cider, offers flights, as well as one ounce tasting cups (perfect for those who want to try more than one mead). In addition, visitors can pair their drinks with delicious tapas.
On the menu is baked brie with sourdough bread, spinach artichoke dip, and charcuterie, among other things. Unsurprisingly, Superstition Meadery is beloved on Tripadvisor and Yelp, where reviewers applaud the service and setting. "Dozens of meads of all varieties and a knowledgeable staff to explain all the differences between them," states a Tripadvisor review. On Yelp, a reviewer summarized it perfectly, "Superstition makes some great stuff." Open daily, Superstition Meadery is located in the basement of Prescott's Burmister Building.
Have a forest adventure at Below the Rim Meadery in Payson
@elenababymama
Below the Rim Meadery 😊🍷🌲🐝 #paysonaz #belowtherim #tontonaturalbridge #arizonacheck #arizonasmallbusiness #forest #meadery #mead #charcuterie #bee♬ we fell in love in october - girl in red
For a drink off the beaten path, look no further than Below the Rim Meadery. You'll find it in Payson, about two hours away from Phoenix. Located in Arizona's lush Rim Country, Payson is famed for its Ponderosa pine forests and its array of outdoor activities. With that in mind, visitors to Below the Rim Meadery are granted a unique experience; they can drink their mead in the forest, among the trees and fresh mountain air. "This place is pure magic!," wrote a user on Yelp.
Below the Rim Meadery has an impressive selection of flavors including cherry, green chili, and plum. Owners Robert and Angela Mitchell use honey from West Virginia to create their mead. "Easily the best mead I've ever had (I don't drink any other anymore) and the tasting patio has a relaxed and social ambiance which is also kid/dog friendly," states a Google review.
Glasses and bottles are available but those who want to sample more than one mead can opt for a flight served in test tubes. Charcuterie boards and other goodies are also for sale. There is, however, a caveat. Below the Rim Meadery is only open from spring to fall. If you're in Payson during these seasons and plan on visiting, make sure to check their website for directions. As Below the Rim Meadery points out on Instagram, GPS navigation to their remote site is not always reliable or accurate.
A magical time awaits at Scale & Feather Meadery in Avondale
If you live in or are visiting the Phoenix area, pop into Scale & Feather Meadery. Located in Avondale, 20 minutes outside of the city, they serve what they refer to on Instagram as "the nerdiest honey wine in the world!" Made with honey from nearby Buckeye, selections include Elder Dragon: Migrating Coconuts, made with elderberry and coconut, and Feywild, a raspberry-flavored mead. However, take note that their website states that flavors come and go.
Although reviewers on Yelp and Google love the mead, the same can be said about its ambiance. It has medieval–style decor, with some Yelp reviewers saying it reminds them of "Game of Thrones." On Google, where the tasting room has a five star rating, one individual proclaimed: "Scale & Feather Meadery is a dream come true for fantasy enthusiasts and mead lovers alike. Step into a world of enchantment with every sip."
Furthermore, Scale & Feather Meadery periodically host events. Past examples include a Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master's Guide workshop and a quiet reading party. Opening in 2019, Scale & Feather Meadery has been highlighted by Phoenix New Times. On Reddit, several users mentioned the establishment on a post regarding meaderies in Phoenix. In 2024, the Quality Business Awards named it the best brewery in Avondale. Do you want to experience Scale & Feather Meadery? At the time of this writing, it's open Tuesday to Sunday. Hours vary.
Methodology
Islands' selection of the 5 best modern meaderies in Arizona were chosen primarily using ratings and reviews from Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google. In addition, awards and articles from local publications, such as Phoenix New Times and PHOENIX Magazine, were valuable to our research. We sought to include meaderies throughout the Grand Canyon State (including hidden gems) with varying mead flavors, scenery, and style. This was to provide a detailed and exhaustive list for readers.