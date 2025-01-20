One Of Arizona's Most Mysterious Roads Offers Dramatic Landscapes And Wild Twists And Turns

Though it's no longer an existing highway per se, Route 66 is one of the most recognized and celebrated roadways in America. Starting in Chicago and ending in Santa Monica, the route has been effectively replaced by various roads in the Interstate system, such as Interstate 55 and Interstate 44. However, anyone seeking an epic road trip can still retrace most of the original route — and if you're looking for a haunting drive through the Arizona desert, consider making a detour down Route 666.

Route 666, also known as the Devil's Highway, earned its name because it's the sixth offshoot of Route 66. However, because the number has some sinister associations (and due to the constant theft of Route 666 signage), it was later changed to US 191. The road stretches all the way from Mexico to Montana, but it's the 120-mile or so stretch between Morenci and Springerville that's the most exciting.

Known as the Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway, it puts the thrilling Arizona landscape on full display. You'll need to show up prepared, however, as it's one of the curviest and most under-utilized federal highways in the United States. That means you'll be navigating challenging twists and turns as you climb over 6,000 feet of elevation, though the dramatic views make it a road trip worth taking.