One Of Arizona's Most Mysterious Roads Offers Dramatic Landscapes And Wild Twists And Turns
Though it's no longer an existing highway per se, Route 66 is one of the most recognized and celebrated roadways in America. Starting in Chicago and ending in Santa Monica, the route has been effectively replaced by various roads in the Interstate system, such as Interstate 55 and Interstate 44. However, anyone seeking an epic road trip can still retrace most of the original route — and if you're looking for a haunting drive through the Arizona desert, consider making a detour down Route 666.
Route 666, also known as the Devil's Highway, earned its name because it's the sixth offshoot of Route 66. However, because the number has some sinister associations (and due to the constant theft of Route 666 signage), it was later changed to US 191. The road stretches all the way from Mexico to Montana, but it's the 120-mile or so stretch between Morenci and Springerville that's the most exciting.
Known as the Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway, it puts the thrilling Arizona landscape on full display. You'll need to show up prepared, however, as it's one of the curviest and most under-utilized federal highways in the United States. That means you'll be navigating challenging twists and turns as you climb over 6,000 feet of elevation, though the dramatic views make it a road trip worth taking.
Driving the Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway
While Arizona is home to incredible landmarks like the underrated Saguaro National Park and the fiery Paria River slot canyon near the Utah border, the Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway takes you through a lesser-visited portion of the state. You'll start at either Springerville or Morenci before winding through the vibrant Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. The drive offers more greenery than you might expect to find in Arizona, though you'll see plenty of sagebrush and other desert staples.
While driving the Coronado Trail, keep your eyes peeled for the numerous overlooks dotting the roadside. Popular pull-offs include the Blue Vista Overlook, Red Mountain Overlook, and Morenci Mine Lookout. The first two grant expansive views of the Arizona landscape below, while the latter peers over a vast mining operation in the heart of the desert. You'll also want to stay alert for spooky phenomena, as travelers on the Devil's Highway have reported ghostly hitchhikers, UFO sightings, and mysterious animal-like creatures lurking in the woods.
If you feel the need to stretch your legs, there are plenty of hiking trails along the drive. Horse Ridge Trailhead is just off the highway, and since it doesn't see many visitors, it's a great way to unwind if the curvy roads are getting stressful. Steeple Creek and Foote Creek Trailheads are another option, as they're adjacent to the Hannagan Campground and take you deep into the alpine forest.
Planning your trip through the Devil's Highway
Winding down the Devil's Highway is an absolute blast, and it's a popular adventure whether you're on a motorcycle or packed into an SUV. You will, however, need to plan carefully for the journey, as it's a bit more remote than you might expect. Before heading out, be sure to fill up your gas tank at either Morenci or Springerville, as you won't find many gas stations elsewhere on the route. The drive takes about three hours, though factor in extra time for hikes and sightseeing.
You can travel either north or south on the Devil's Highway, but most travelers find it easier to navigate the steep roads when traveling south to north. You'll also want to travel during late spring or early fall, as they offer temperate weather and the best chance of catching gorgeous colors along the roadside. Travel in the winter, and you'll contend with icy roads and chilly temperatures that aren't conducive to pulling over at lookouts. Unlike Phoenix and Tucson, which are still fairly comfortable in most winters, this region's elevation can create unpredictable weather.
Planning to stay in a town near the highway? While you won't find anything like the upscale mountain resort in Scottsdale, there are plenty of hotels and campgrounds. Hannagan Meadow Lodge is a spectacular option, as it's nestled right in the heart of the Coronado Trail and provides not just lodging but also access to activities like hiking, fishing, and mountain biking.