Rick Steves' Warning About Potential Encounters With Racism While Traveling Throughout Europe

"By American standards, Europeans can be opinionated and blunt," writes Rick Steves on his website. "What's considered polite conversation in Europe can be shockingly different from our own unwritten rules." This is true in many European countries. Both the Dutch and Germans have a reputation for being unsmilingly direct. The sunnier nations of Southern Europe are not exempt, either. Remarks about the color of one's skin or the shape of one's eyes are not uncommon, and are often considered statements of fact rather than simply being rude.

Colloquialisms can also come as a shock. For example, it may surprise travelers in Spain to hear neighborhood variety stores referred to as "chinos" because they are usually run by Chinese families. Singaporean blogger and traveler Xuyun Zeng admits the term is a little off-putting, but it also allowed him to learn about Spain's thriving multi-generational Chinese community. "You have Euroshop in Germany, Poundland in the UK, Dollarama in Canada and Family Dollar in the US," he explains in his blog Far From China, "However, in Spain, this industry is run by Chinese families. In almost every sizeable town, you'd find someone selling stuff you'd find in a dollar store."

European cities, in particular, have a cosmopolitan mix that many American travelers may be at home with, far from national stereotypes. Hollywood gets a lot wrong about France, for example. It's not all "Emily in Paris" glam and (mostly white) romance. The City of Light has long been a magnet for Black American artists from Josephine Baker to James Baldwin, and the largest share of immigrants in the city are from African countries. There are now several tours available to explore "Paris Noir," the history and culture of Black Paris.