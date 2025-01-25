Arizona's Quirkiest Town Must Be This Wild West Destination With Donkeys And Shootout Reenactments

In the early 1900s, when Arizona was still a territory, prospectors found gold in the Black Mountains and established the town of Oatman. Over the next 40 years, some 10,000 people lived in the mining town, producing over 1.8 million ounces of gold, worth some $4.8 billion in 2025 dollars. At its peak, Oatman had two banks, seven hotels, ten stores, and 20 saloons.

In the 1920s, Oatman became part of Route 66, the famous "mother road" running 2,400 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. The iconic highway bolstered Oatman's economy for years, defending the town from the withdrawal of United Eastern Mines and other challenges. Despite this, Oatman's fortunes plummeted during the Second World War, when the government reallocated the town's miners to other pits that were more productive for the war effort. After the war, in 1952, authorities realigned Route 66 to bypass Oatman, addressing a hazardous stretch near the town but cementing its decline into ghostly desolation.

Oatman remained this way until the late 1980s, when Route 66 tourism from nearby Laughlin, Nevada, spread to the old mining town, attracting the biggest crowds since the mid-20th century.