Ditch DC For A Tiny Virginia Mountain Town With A Top-Rated Ski Resort And The Coziest Cabins

Bryce Resort is the crown jewel of Basye's winter, boasting eight ski trails across 25 acres and a 500-foot elevation. Ranked the top small ski area in Virginia on OnTheSnow, it's perfect for both beginners and seasoned skiers who prefer avoiding large crowds. Day passes are more wallet friendly than many other resorts, costing between $57 and $80 for adults (at the time of writing), with rentals available for an extra fee. And whether you're new to the slopes or brushing up on your skills, the resort offers ski and snowboard lessons for all ages.

If skiing isn't your style, the fun doesn't stop there. Bryce Resort features a tubing park and an ice-skating rink. For a discounted combo experience, you can add an ice-skating ticket to your tubing session. Come summer, the resort transforms into an adventurer's playground. Take a chairlift ride to the summit for sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley, or tee off at the resort's 18-hole golf course and disc golf course. Thrill-seekers can tackle the downhill mountain bike park, which includes trails for every skill level. Just a short drive from the main resort lies Lake Laura, a pristine spot owned by Bryce Resort. During the warmer months, visitors can swim, kayak, fish, or hike the lake's peaceful loop trail. The water is also great for fishing, with a high density of largemouth bass.