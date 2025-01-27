Ditch DC For A Tiny Virginia Mountain Town With A Top-Rated Ski Resort And The Coziest Cabins
When the winter chill creeps into Washington, D.C., you might find yourself longing to escape the hustle and bustle of the capital for somewhere quieter. Frederick, a hip and historic city in Maryland, and Virginia's Falls Church, called "America's healthiest community," are popular options not far from D.C. But if you're craving something a little more remote — and filled with wintertime charm — a two-hour drive will take you to Basye, Virginia.
Cradled in the slopes of the Shenandoah Valley and framed by the Allegheny Mountains, Basye is an idyllic winter retreat. Its small-town vibe pairs perfectly with Bryce Resort, where you'll find ski trails, tubing hills, and an ice-skating rink between snow-capped peaks. Beyond the ski trails, you can explore Lake Laura's serene hiking path or enjoy the tranquility of luxury tiny cabins set in the woodlands. Basye offers all the cozy, outdoorsy fun you could want in a winter getaway — without the long lines or steep price tags of larger ski destinations.
Snow days done right at Bryce Resort
Bryce Resort is the crown jewel of Basye's winter, boasting eight ski trails across 25 acres and a 500-foot elevation. Ranked the top small ski area in Virginia on OnTheSnow, it's perfect for both beginners and seasoned skiers who prefer avoiding large crowds. Day passes are more wallet friendly than many other resorts, costing between $57 and $80 for adults (at the time of writing), with rentals available for an extra fee. And whether you're new to the slopes or brushing up on your skills, the resort offers ski and snowboard lessons for all ages.
If skiing isn't your style, the fun doesn't stop there. Bryce Resort features a tubing park and an ice-skating rink. For a discounted combo experience, you can add an ice-skating ticket to your tubing session. Come summer, the resort transforms into an adventurer's playground. Take a chairlift ride to the summit for sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley, or tee off at the resort's 18-hole golf course and disc golf course. Thrill-seekers can tackle the downhill mountain bike park, which includes trails for every skill level. Just a short drive from the main resort lies Lake Laura, a pristine spot owned by Bryce Resort. During the warmer months, visitors can swim, kayak, fish, or hike the lake's peaceful loop trail. The water is also great for fishing, with a high density of largemouth bass.
Nature escapes in tiny cabins with big charm
If you truly want to unplug from the whirring modern world, look no further than Basye's Postcard Cabins. Tucked among the woodlands, these charming tiny cabins provide the perfect mix of rustic and modern comforts. Each cabin, just under 17 feet long and 12 feet wide, features a queen bed, heat and air-conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen, lanterns, and a digital lockbox for hiding your phone, in case you're truly committed to unplugging. Outside, a private fire pit with chairs sets the stage for evenings spent roasting marshmallows and sharing stories under a starry sky.
When it's time to refuel, Basye has delicious dining options. The Copper Kettle Restaurant at Bryce Resort offers hearty post-ski meals like burgers, flatbread pizzas, and grilled salmon. For a more intimate evening, RHouse Wine & Cafe serves up delectable dishes paired with fine wine and beer. If you visit in the summer, don't miss Bryce Resort's Dinners on the Mountain. This unique event whisks guests up the chairlift with champagne in hand for a five-course meal at the summit, where breathtaking sunsets stretch across the valley. For even more outdoor adventure, Shenandoah National Park is just an hour away — it's one of the U.S.' most accessible national parks with iconic views.