Hidden In Boston's Shadow Is A Scenic Massachusetts Beach Town With World-Class Art And Cute Shops
Coastal New England is a dream destination for travelers seeking the perfect mix of cultural charm and breathtaking seaside views. With its idyllic towns, rocky shorelines, and centuries-old architecture, this region offers a little something for everyone. Cape Cod, home to some of America's best beach towns, is one of the most famous destinations in the area, attracting visitors with its expansive coast and classic summer allure. However, Cape Cod's popularity can sometimes make it tricky to visit due to crowded streets, traffic jams, and high costs. For a quieter, more accessible alternative, travelers should look to Cape Ann, Massachusetts.
Cape Ann is a smaller cape with just four towns, including Manchester-by-the-Sea, and it's located less than an hour's drive up the coast from Boston. Unlike its larger cousin to the south, Cape Ann has a more laid-back vibe, offering stunning ocean views, fresh seafood, and a thriving arts scene. Among its towns, Rockport stands out as one of the most scenic and inviting destinations in the area.
Getting to Rockport is easy — just hop on a train from Boston for a scenic 80-minute ride or make the quick 50-minute drive by car. Trains leave every 90 minutes from Boston's North Station. Once you're in Rockport, you can wander streets lined with vibrant galleries, dine on fried clams, and explore converted fishing shacks that now house quaint shops. Rockport is a destination for both art lovers and beachgoers, and as you'll see, it's a place that promises a little magic for every traveler.
From fishing shacks to gallery walls
One of the first Rockport landmarks you may come across is Motif No. 1, a bright red fishing shack perched on the edge of the harbor. Considered America's most painted building, according to CBS News, this unassuming structure has captured the imagination of artists for generations. Built in 1884, it has been used interchangeably as a ship launch viewpoint, a fish shack, and an artist's studio over the years.
Motif No. 1 perfectly encapsulates the duality of Rockport as a place that's equally tied to the fishing industry and the arts. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the town became a popular spot for artists, including artists Paul Strisik and Emile Gruppé, to spend their summers working in local studios. In 1921, these creatives founded the Rockport Art Association, establishing one of the country's oldest surviving art colonies — rivaling even the historic art community of Provincetown. Housed in a yellow 18th-century building, the association continues to thrive, hosting exhibitions, auctions, and classes that keep the town's artistic spirit alive.
Beyond the Rockport Art Association, the town is home to dozens of galleries, many of which are clustered in Dock Square and Bearskin Neck. In Dock Square, the David Arsenault Gallery features works inspired by Rockport's scenic beauty, while Coastal Locals celebrates art in a variety of mediums. Over on Bearskin Neck, visitors can explore the John Caggiano Gallery or browse handcrafted pieces at The Art Nook. For music and performance art lovers, the Shalin Liu Performance Center hosts concerts and film screenings in an intimate venue by the ocean.
Explore Rockport's shops, eats, and nature
A walk down Bearskin Neck feels like stepping into a postcard. This narrow peninsula is filled with converted fishing shacks that now house charming shops, galleries, and restaurants. Stop by Carol Lee's Cottage for unique gifts, pick up coastal-inspired hand-poured soy candles at Rockport Candle Company, or enjoy a scoop from The Ice Cream Store while gazing out over the harbor. Seafood lovers should head to Roy Moore Lobster Co. for a lobster roll or a plate of fresh oysters — it doesn't get more New England than this.
Rockport's shops extend beyond Bearskin Neck, offering an eclectic mix of treasures. Denim Blanket Co. specializes in American-made denim blankets, while Bullseye Books-Flyboys sells a combination of vintage books and reflective scarves. While you can have some of the best experiences at Cape Cod in the summer, it's known to feel a bit like a ghost town come wintertime — not the case for Cape Ann. In a Rockport winter, the streets sparkle with holiday markets and festive events, making it a cozy alternative to Cape Cod's summer-centric towns. You could even visit nearby Salem for some spooky fall fun.
Rockport isn't just about art and shopping — it's also a gateway to some of Massachusetts' most stunning natural sights. Back Beach is a favorite spot for scuba diving, while Rockport Seaventure offers boat tours where you might catch a glimpse of whales and seals. For a leisurely stroll on dry land, head to the Old Garden path, which provides beautiful coastal views, including of Straitsmouth Lighthouse. Further north of town, Halibut Point State Park is a must-visit for hikers and nature enthusiasts as they walk along nature trails that wrap around a quarry and the coastline. It's a perfect photo spot, too, with its tide pools, rocky shores, and panoramic views of the New England coast.