Hidden In Boston's Shadow Is A Scenic Massachusetts Beach Town With World-Class Art And Cute Shops

Coastal New England is a dream destination for travelers seeking the perfect mix of cultural charm and breathtaking seaside views. With its idyllic towns, rocky shorelines, and centuries-old architecture, this region offers a little something for everyone. Cape Cod, home to some of America's best beach towns, is one of the most famous destinations in the area, attracting visitors with its expansive coast and classic summer allure. However, Cape Cod's popularity can sometimes make it tricky to visit due to crowded streets, traffic jams, and high costs. For a quieter, more accessible alternative, travelers should look to Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

Cape Ann is a smaller cape with just four towns, including Manchester-by-the-Sea, and it's located less than an hour's drive up the coast from Boston. Unlike its larger cousin to the south, Cape Ann has a more laid-back vibe, offering stunning ocean views, fresh seafood, and a thriving arts scene. Among its towns, Rockport stands out as one of the most scenic and inviting destinations in the area.

Getting to Rockport is easy — just hop on a train from Boston for a scenic 80-minute ride or make the quick 50-minute drive by car. Trains leave every 90 minutes from Boston's North Station. Once you're in Rockport, you can wander streets lined with vibrant galleries, dine on fried clams, and explore converted fishing shacks that now house quaint shops. Rockport is a destination for both art lovers and beachgoers, and as you'll see, it's a place that promises a little magic for every traveler.