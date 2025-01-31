A Gateway To Nahuel Huapi National Park Features Argentina's Lake District And Temperate Rainforests

Hidden between the forested peaks of northern Patagonia and the vast cobalt lakes that lace the Argentinian interior, the small city of Bariloche rests on the brink of the wild. Perched on the banks of Lago Nahuel Huapi, most travelers strap on their hiking shoes in town before diving into the eponymous national park. It's the launch point for epic treks, tranquil passages to paddle along, and exhilarating mountain bike trails, as well as serene lakeside strolls that end in mountain-capped beer gardens. Whether you're planning an adventure of a lifetime visiting Patagonia's national parks and "trekking capitals" or are seeking peace amid the mountains on a short trip south, your Bariloche itinerary will be packed.

Accessing Bariloche by air is relatively straightforward. Head into Buenos Aires' international airport on one of its non-stop US connections before switching to a short domestic hop down to Ezeiza Airport, half an hour outside of Bariloche. If you're starting out your bucket list Patagonian adventure further south, there are also domestic flights running between El Calafate and Bariloche. Alternatively, you can go all out and drive up from the southern Patagonian plains on Argentina's most breathtaking road, which is as legendary and thrilling as America's Route 66.

It's essential that you keep an eye on the weather forecast before planning a journey to Bariloche, as the seasons here are extreme. Visit between November and March for the best sun-soaked strolls around the banks of the lakes, or aim for the antipodean winter if you want to snowboard down the Andean slopes.