A Gateway To Nahuel Huapi National Park Features Argentina's Lake District And Temperate Rainforests
Hidden between the forested peaks of northern Patagonia and the vast cobalt lakes that lace the Argentinian interior, the small city of Bariloche rests on the brink of the wild. Perched on the banks of Lago Nahuel Huapi, most travelers strap on their hiking shoes in town before diving into the eponymous national park. It's the launch point for epic treks, tranquil passages to paddle along, and exhilarating mountain bike trails, as well as serene lakeside strolls that end in mountain-capped beer gardens. Whether you're planning an adventure of a lifetime visiting Patagonia's national parks and "trekking capitals" or are seeking peace amid the mountains on a short trip south, your Bariloche itinerary will be packed.
Accessing Bariloche by air is relatively straightforward. Head into Buenos Aires' international airport on one of its non-stop US connections before switching to a short domestic hop down to Ezeiza Airport, half an hour outside of Bariloche. If you're starting out your bucket list Patagonian adventure further south, there are also domestic flights running between El Calafate and Bariloche. Alternatively, you can go all out and drive up from the southern Patagonian plains on Argentina's most breathtaking road, which is as legendary and thrilling as America's Route 66.
It's essential that you keep an eye on the weather forecast before planning a journey to Bariloche, as the seasons here are extreme. Visit between November and March for the best sun-soaked strolls around the banks of the lakes, or aim for the antipodean winter if you want to snowboard down the Andean slopes.
What to do in Bariloche, Argentina
Exploring Nahuel Huapi National Park on foot, bike, or boat is straightforward from your base in Bariloche, so travelers tend to only make a pitstop in the town. Most people who visit are on their way into the heart of the vast Argentinian Lake District, a sprawl of cerulean waters and forest-coated slopes.
Don't be intimidated by the tours being touted for multi-day circuits scaling Andean peaks, as many of Bariloche's best hikes are easily achievable in a day or less. Set your sights on the summit of Cerro Campanario, where less than an hour of upward trail will reward you with an astonishing panorama that spans from the snow-doused Andes peaks to the ochre barks of the arrayanes forests. For up close access to secluded mountain lakes, you can tackle the more challenging Refugio Frey trail. While still easily achievable in well under a day, the 11.7-mile out-and-back trail dips through forests and up the loose rocks of the Andean crag.
Just over the border from Pucón, aka Chile's "Adventure Capital," Bariloche is similarly popular for sporty excursions. Those who like to explore on two wheels should tackle the Circuito Chico, a sloping 37-mile loop that bypasses scenic mountain viewpoints, while kayakers and sailors should set their headings for Nahuel Huapi lake. Several tours offer guided routes and rental shops on the banks let you roam solo over the quiet waters. While popular beaches encircle Nahuel Huapi lake, it's worth venturing 20 minutes west to the far quieter Bahía Serena to recuperate on its sun-drenched banks.
Where to eat, sleep, and drink in Bariloche, Argentina
While Argentina is better known for its underrated wine regions near the Andes, the country's craft beer scene has taken flight in recent years. This is particularly evident in Bariloche, where one of the best breweries in the nation overlooks the wind-whisped lakes that line the Circuito Chico. Pick out an IPA and find a perch on the communal benches on the Patagonia Brewery beer patio, soaking in the sun rays that flare through the gaps in the encircling peaks. Alternatively, skip hiking out to the remote hub and visit Manush, a local favorite situated in the center of town. If you're hungry, the lively brewery pairs its more than 20 ales with hearty Patagonian dishes.
The city is also known for its rather literal chocolate-box aesthetic. Bariloche's 25 gourmet chocolatiers produce more than 2,000 tons of treats annually and sit on the World Cocoa Route. Pick up a sweet sample at Mamuschka, or go all-in and buy by the kilo at Rapanui. For a heartier option, accompany quintessentially Argentinian plates piled high with red meat with sprawling national park views at Punto Panorámico, or grab a casual lakeside bite at one of the diverse food trucks parked up in Cirse Club del Lago.
While many outdoorsmen like to set up in one of the many campsites that line the lakes of Nahuel Huapi National Park, there are more comfortable options closer to town for the less adventurous. One such option that lets you dine on gourmet dishes and soak in a tub that oversees the serene Lake Nahuel Huapi is the iconic, chateau-style Llao Llao Hotel.