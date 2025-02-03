The Sun-Soaked, Underrated Arizona City With A Dazzling Lake, Public Art, And Idyllic Parks
From the vibrant red rocks of Sedona to Tucson near the Mexico border (which also happens to be an official UNESCO City of Gastronomy), Arizona is filled with intriguing towns. The only drawback to many of these destinations is their popularity, which can make your vacation a bit more chaotic than you might like. Folks looking for a laidback Arizona retreat that's still close to plenty of parks, a glistening lake, and local art installations should consider putting Peoria on their radar. Located just 30 minutes northwest of Phoenix, spending time in Peoria has the benefits of a the big city within easy reach along with the slower pace of a welcoming and less-visited community.
Peoria has a population of just under 200,000 people and is surrounded by the iconic Sonoran Desert (the only place in the world where you'll find saguaro cacti). Lake Pleasant Regional Park is also less than an hour's drive north of the town, providing quick access to all sorts of aquatic adventures and a way to beat the sweltering Arizona heat. The streets of Peoria are worth exploring too, as you'll find wonderful art installations intermingled with shops and restaurants. And because the town isn't as busy as other Arizona destinations, you won't be fighting through crowds to enjoy everything it has to offer.
The best shopping, dining, and art installations in Peoria
Much like Prescott — Arizona's former capital city that's surrounded by a national forest — Peoria is an excellent hub for outdoor adventures. But before getting out into the desert, consider spending time enjoying the town itself. In Peoria's historic Old Town, you'll find a wealth of amenities that run the gamut of innovative restaurants and breweries.
One of the best ways to explore Peoria is by taking a self-guided art tour. The town is home to numerous public art installations, many of which can be viewed by walking around Centennial Plaza Park. You'll find the Desert Flower installation at the park's southern tip, and six more installations as you walk north toward Monroe Street. The city also offers an online map of all public art displays that you can check out if you want to see the entire collection.
Once you're ready to do some shopping, head south to Park West. This shopping district is home to fun stops like See's Candies, Candle Chemistry, and The Sicilian Baker. For food and drinks, you can't go wrong with Peoria Artisan Brewery. This local gastropub cooks up scratch dishes and brews in-house — ensuring you have some of the freshest beer in the area. They also have a fun speakeasy, which takes reservations if you want to dine in a truly memorable space. Haymaker is another must-visit, as the restaurant serves savory BBQ dishes and sources local ingredients when possible.
Soak up the sun at Lake Pleasant Regional Park
Peoria itself is a wonderful town, but folks looking to get out into nature will find themselves quickly gravitating toward Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The lake encompasses over 10,000 acres, and with 116 miles of shoreline, there are plenty of secluded coves for you to discover even on its busiest days. If you'd like to wake up with a lakefront view, try booking a site at one of the many surrounding campgrounds.
To quickly get out on the water, you can snag a boat rental from a nearby company like Scorpion Bay. Along with kayaks and pontoons, you'll also find private charters and sunset cruises (with full-day and half-day rates to accommodate all sorts of adventures). Prefer to enjoy the lake views while on land? Over 18 miles of trails are scattered throughout the park, with the Yavapai Point Trail being one of the most popular. This path meanders along ridges surrounding Lake Pleasant to provide striking views of the Sonoran Desert.
The Lake Pleasant Discovery Center is also worth a stop as it houses exhibits discussing the plants, animals, and history of the region. The Discovery Center is perched above the lake for dramatic views that don't require much walking. Looking for another way to escape the Arizona heat? Check out the beautiful London Bridge in America that stretches across the Bridgewater Channel near Lake Havasu City. This area of Arizona is much busier than Peoria, but you'll find Lake Havasu nearby which is just as awe-inspiring as Lake Pleasant.