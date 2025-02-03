The Sun-Soaked, Underrated Arizona City With A Dazzling Lake, Public Art, And Idyllic Parks

From the vibrant red rocks of Sedona to Tucson near the Mexico border (which also happens to be an official UNESCO City of Gastronomy), Arizona is filled with intriguing towns. The only drawback to many of these destinations is their popularity, which can make your vacation a bit more chaotic than you might like. Folks looking for a laidback Arizona retreat that's still close to plenty of parks, a glistening lake, and local art installations should consider putting Peoria on their radar. Located just 30 minutes northwest of Phoenix, spending time in Peoria has the benefits of a the big city within easy reach along with the slower pace of a welcoming and less-visited community.

Peoria has a population of just under 200,000 people and is surrounded by the iconic Sonoran Desert (the only place in the world where you'll find saguaro cacti). Lake Pleasant Regional Park is also less than an hour's drive north of the town, providing quick access to all sorts of aquatic adventures and a way to beat the sweltering Arizona heat. The streets of Peoria are worth exploring too, as you'll find wonderful art installations intermingled with shops and restaurants. And because the town isn't as busy as other Arizona destinations, you won't be fighting through crowds to enjoy everything it has to offer.