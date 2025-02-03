One Of Arizona's Best Secret Beaches Is An Idyllic Swimming Paradise Without Crowds Or Boats
Despite being a landlocked state with large swathes of desert, Arizona is home to some incredible beaches and shorelines. In fact, one of Arizona's most popular tourist attractions is a beautiful lake town featuring the iconic London Bridge — which was deconstructed and rebuilt brick-by-brick near the California border. But if you're interested in visiting Phoenix and don't want to drive far to reach relaxing blue waters, take a quick drive toward Mesa, where you'll find the lovely Pebble Beach Recreation Area.
Less than 45 minutes from the heart of Phoenix, Pebble Beach Recreation Area is one of the best spots in the state to go swimming. Motorized vehicles are banned from the area, making it easy to dip your toes in the water, jump on a kayak, or go tubing without worrying about boats and their pesky wake. Unlike the popular destination of Havasu Falls, one of the most sought-out bucket list hikes in the U.S., you won't have to worry about a lengthy permit process to enjoy Pebble Beach's relaxing shorelines. Just pay a small entrance fee, park your vehicle, and take a short stroll to the refreshing Salt River.
Tubing and swimming at Pebble Beach
Pebble Beach is a day-use area in the Tonto National Forest, offering a wealth of picnic tables, shade ramadas, and a no motorized vehicle policy. Because of this, it's a popular spot for folks entering and exiting the Salt River on tubes as they float through its gentle waves. Visiting during the weekends or peak hours can be much busier than expected as folks escape the city for a party on the water. Because of this, consider checking out the beach during the week to enjoy a quieter day in the desert.
Folks who want to go tubing through Pebble Beach and the Salt River should connect with Salt River Tubing. The outfitter offers private shuttles, group reservations, and special events that run throughout the season. Their headquarters is just minutes from the Pebble Beach Recreation Area, so you won't have to go far to pick up your tube and get on the river. Whether you're floating or swimming, be sure to bring plenty of water and stay hydrated, as the heat can quickly dehydrate you regardless of the season.
Pebble Beach is also an excellent spot for birdwatching, thanks to the thriving Sonoran Desert landscapes around the waterway. It's not uncommon to see great blue herons, numerous waterfowl, and red-breasted sapsuckers lurking in the vegetation. Consider bringing a pair of binoculars if you're interested in viewing the wildlife that calls this stretch of Arizona home.
Stay on the water at the nearby Saguaro Lake
Pebble Beach Recreation Area is a wonderful spot to cool off and beat the Arizona heat, but it's not the only place you should explore in the Tonto National Forest. Just 5 miles east of the recreation area is Saguaro Lake — surrounded by cliffs deep in the desert, it's a unique fixture of the landscape. Saguaro Lake is a must-visit location if you're interested in boating, as motorized vehicles are permitted within its boundaries.
Like Pebble Beach, this body of water is fed by the cool Salt River (and it's especially refreshing on a hot summer's day). You'll find the iconic saguaro cacti dotting its shoreline, along with a variety of hiking trails and picnic areas. A unique way to experience the lake is by taking a cruise with the Desert Belle tour company. This business caters to all tastes, so whether you're looking for an excursion with live music, an educational presentation, or delicious craft beer and wine, you'll find something that fits your needs.
Once you've had enough of the water, consider venturing about two hours south to Tucson. Here, you'll find an underrated national park with breathtaking desert scenery and the iconic saugaro cactus, so if you find Pebble Beach enticing, you'll find this national park to be a wonderful addition to your itinerary.