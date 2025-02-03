One Of Arizona's Best Secret Beaches Is An Idyllic Swimming Paradise Without Crowds Or Boats

Pebble Beach is a day-use area in the Tonto National Forest, offering a wealth of picnic tables, shade ramadas, and a no motorized vehicle policy. Because of this, it's a popular spot for folks entering and exiting the Salt River on tubes as they float through its gentle waves. Visiting during the weekends or peak hours can be much busier than expected as folks escape the city for a party on the water. Because of this, consider checking out the beach during the week to enjoy a quieter day in the desert.

Folks who want to go tubing through Pebble Beach and the Salt River should connect with Salt River Tubing. The outfitter offers private shuttles, group reservations, and special events that run throughout the season. Their headquarters is just minutes from the Pebble Beach Recreation Area, so you won't have to go far to pick up your tube and get on the river. Whether you're floating or swimming, be sure to bring plenty of water and stay hydrated, as the heat can quickly dehydrate you regardless of the season.

Pebble Beach is also an excellent spot for birdwatching, thanks to the thriving Sonoran Desert landscapes around the waterway. It's not uncommon to see great blue herons, numerous waterfowl, and red-breasted sapsuckers lurking in the vegetation. Consider bringing a pair of binoculars if you're interested in viewing the wildlife that calls this stretch of Arizona home.