Escape Orlando Crowds For This Nearby Secret Florida Gem Called America's Cleanest Lake

While many travelers to Florida come for its 825 miles of sandy beaches, the Sunshine State also boasts many inland watery wonders. The popular city of Orlando features over 100 lakes, ranging from Lake Eola, the 'centerpiece' of the city, to smaller residential expanses. In fact, a suburb of Orlando is home to the country's cleanest lake: Lake Louise in Windermere, Florida. Measuring just 128 acres, Lake Louise is fronted by the golf course and clubhouse of Isleworth Golf and Country Club, as well as sprawling mansions and grand oak and cypress trees. The lake's clean waters boast a high level of oxygen, good for aquatic life, and low levels of toxic ammonia. The lake is part of the larger Butler Chain of Lakes, a 13-lake system covering over 5,000 acres, where travelers enjoy activities such as boating, fishing, and other watersports. Just a short drive from Lake Louise will bring you to the refined town of Windermere, known for its lush tree-lined streets, grand residences, chic cafes, and parks facing the area's lakes.

The best way to visit Lake Louise is to fly into Orlando International Airport and then make the 40-minute drive west to Windermere. The ideal time to visit Orlando is between December and April when temperatures hover between 70 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're planning on visiting Walt Disney World Resort, the hot summer months have become an unexpected time to visit the park for fewer crowds. Lake Louise is also just seven miles from Universal Studios, one of the best amusement parks in the US.