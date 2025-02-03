Escape Orlando Crowds For This Nearby Secret Florida Gem Called America's Cleanest Lake
While many travelers to Florida come for its 825 miles of sandy beaches, the Sunshine State also boasts many inland watery wonders. The popular city of Orlando features over 100 lakes, ranging from Lake Eola, the 'centerpiece' of the city, to smaller residential expanses. In fact, a suburb of Orlando is home to the country's cleanest lake: Lake Louise in Windermere, Florida. Measuring just 128 acres, Lake Louise is fronted by the golf course and clubhouse of Isleworth Golf and Country Club, as well as sprawling mansions and grand oak and cypress trees. The lake's clean waters boast a high level of oxygen, good for aquatic life, and low levels of toxic ammonia. The lake is part of the larger Butler Chain of Lakes, a 13-lake system covering over 5,000 acres, where travelers enjoy activities such as boating, fishing, and other watersports. Just a short drive from Lake Louise will bring you to the refined town of Windermere, known for its lush tree-lined streets, grand residences, chic cafes, and parks facing the area's lakes.
The best way to visit Lake Louise is to fly into Orlando International Airport and then make the 40-minute drive west to Windermere. The ideal time to visit Orlando is between December and April when temperatures hover between 70 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're planning on visiting Walt Disney World Resort, the hot summer months have become an unexpected time to visit the park for fewer crowds. Lake Louise is also just seven miles from Universal Studios, one of the best amusement parks in the US.
On the water on Lake Louise
While Orlando is considered America's least-walkable tourist destination, one of the best ways to explore areas such as the Butler Lakes is by boat. Florida Lake Tours offers daily cruises for travelers to escape the crowds of nearby theme parks with a peaceful day on the lake. Boats can be rented hourly for exploring the lake, or you can join a scheduled hour-long cruise. If you want to customize your adventure, private charters are also available. Prices range from $35 for a one-hour cruise to $195 for a private charter per hour for up to 12 people. Water sports are additionally available, such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, and tubing. Fishing in the lakes is also possible as the Butler Chain of Lakes have healthy populations of bass, catfish, and grouper. Otherwise, travelers can simply enjoy the idyllic surroundings, passing by beautiful properties and perhaps spotting wildlife, as the lakes are also home to blue herons, alligators, pelicans, and more.
"We had an amazing time on the water with Captain Rick at the helm," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The boat is gorgeous and impeccably maintained. We learned about the wildlife on the Butler Chain of Lakes and saw pelicans and bald eagles."
To enjoy the lake longer, you can also purchase or rent a home at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club. On the shores of Lake Louise, the private club and residential community spans over 600 acres, highlighted by the 18-hole Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, grand clubhouse with restaurants and spa, tennis courts, private docks for water sports, and an infinity-edge pool overlooking the lake.