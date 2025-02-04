The fact that we can walk through a metal detector in New York City, sit inside a metal box for six hours, and hail a cab in London is nothing short of miraculous. Unfortunately, it's also the least environmentally friendly way to get around. While travel legend Rick Steves himself says the phenomenon of flight shaming is slightly overblown, travelers should always keep their eyes out for new ways to get around without having to take the wheels off the ground. If you want to reduce your air time and cruise along the countryside from the window seat, Byway is becoming the best way to plan flight-free holidays. The company identified a key problem in convincing people to take the scenic route: there are a mind-boggling amount of details to solve. Traveling from a city like London to Morocco by train, bus, and ferry is possible, but it requires an inordinate amount of logistics.

But now, in about three clicks, you can go from the Byway landing page to a fully thought-out itinerary for a 23-day trip to the famous blue buildings in Chefchaouen, Morocco. The AI-generated itinerary tells you exactly which trains and buses to take, recommends hotels with free breakfasts, and instantly summarizes the price of all accommodation and travel bookings. The service even provides recommendations for nearby sights to see, and it's all fully customizable.

The AI-powered search engine teams up with Byway's human travel agents, so if you want to add a trek through Morocco's "Grand Canyon" to your tour, they can find a way to get you to the mountaintop via train. Byway has leveled the logistical playing field and made train travel easier than ever.