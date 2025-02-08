On The Edge Of The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Charming Storybook Farm With Luxury Resort Amenities
Southern hospitality reaches its pinnacle at Blackberry Farm, an elegant countryside hideaway tucked into the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape or multi-generational families looking for adventure, Blackberry Farm encapsulates relaxed luxury without pretension.
Though the farm was built in 1940, it wasn't until 1976, when it was purchased by the Beall family, that it was transformed into an inn. Over the following decades, the property has expanded to offer multiple suites, cottages, and houses, fine farm-to-table dining, a pampering spa, and outdoor adventures across its 4,200 beautiful acres. Blackberry Farm's exquisite balance of stylishly curated interiors, delicious cuisine, and panoramic Smoky Mountain vistas continues to draw in-the-know travelers to this quiet country hamlet.
While Blackberry Farm feels like an escape, it is also easy to access. The resort is located in Walland, Tennessee, just a 30-minute drive from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport and 40 minutes from the hidden and mystical Ancient Lore Village. Blackberry Farm is glorious to visit year-round, with activities ranging from hiking, biking, and fly fishing during the summer to foliage viewing in the Great Smoky Mountains, a national park that is most awe-inspiring during the fall. Come winter, guests can enjoy spa treatments, wine tastings, and walks in the fresh air. The property also hosts events throughout the year, such as food and wine weekends, live music performances, art and design summits, and special holiday programs.
Staying and dining at Blackberry Farm
When the Beall family first opened Blackberry Farm as an inn, there were just six rooms. Today, the resort offers 68 accommodations, ranging from those original inn rooms (now known as Historic Rooms) to cozy cottages and chic multi-bedroom houses, all scattered across acres of rolling green hillsides, tranquil ponds, and lush forest. The larger cottages and houses boast fireplaces, private porches, and golf carts for getting around the sprawling property. The daily rates at Blackberry Farm include breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the farm's restaurants.
The gastronomic experience at Blackberry Farm has long been lauded, winning multiple James Beard awards. The Barn is the resort's iconic dining room, housed inside a beautifully renovated red wooden barn that was brought from Pennsylvania and reconstructed on property. It serves innovative New American cuisine featuring ingredients sourced from the farmstead. Here, guests tuck into plates that are elevated farm-to-table takes on classic Southern cooking, such as caramelized summer squash soup, country fried sweetbreads, and mushroom and pecan fritters. Generous breakfast and light lunches are served in the Main House, which is also home to the Dogwood, another refined restaurant.
Oenophiles will be thrilled to know that Blackberry Farm also houses one of the largest wine cellars in the country with over 160,000 bottles. A Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "The staff went above and beyond to make us feel welcome and attended to every detail with such warmth and care. The food was exceptional—every meal was a delight that showcased the best of local flavors."
Activities and experiences at Blackberry Farm
Whether you're visiting Blackberry Farm with an action-packed itinerary or are simply looking to unplug in serene surrounds, this retreat boasts something for every traveler. Its 4,200 pristine acres beg to be discovered, and active travelers will want to enjoy the on-property trails by hiking, biking, and horseback riding, as well as fly-fishing in the on-site creeks. There are also two tennis and pickleball courts for racquet enthusiasts.
Guests desiring to indulge in more leisurely pursuits should book a treatment at the Wellhouse, where massages, facials, and salon services are available in a pampering setting. The Wellhouse is also home to an adults-only pool that's heated year-round, while the Family Pool is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day. All guests should take one of the twice-daily tours of the Farmstead, the property's working farm with vegetable and herb gardens, livestock pasture, dairy barn, and a dog kennel that's home to the farm's Lagotto Romagnolo dogs, which are trained for truffle hunting.
Beyond the Farm lies the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where guests can explore 900 miles of trails and 800 miles of wild trout streams. Also off-property, Blackberry Farm can organize paddleboarding, kayaking, and lake tours during the summer months. Blackberry Farm's Smoky Mountain Sports Club, located about a 45-minute drive from the main property, offers sporting clays, paintball, and archery. If you're looking for more adventure, head about 50 minutes south to one of Tennessee's most unique geological phenomena, The Lost Sea, the U.S.' largest underground lake that can be explored by glass-bottom boat.