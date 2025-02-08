On The Edge Of The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Charming Storybook Farm With Luxury Resort Amenities

Southern hospitality reaches its pinnacle at Blackberry Farm, an elegant countryside hideaway tucked into the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape or multi-generational families looking for adventure, Blackberry Farm encapsulates relaxed luxury without pretension.

Though the farm was built in 1940, it wasn't until 1976, when it was purchased by the Beall family, that it was transformed into an inn. Over the following decades, the property has expanded to offer multiple suites, cottages, and houses, fine farm-to-table dining, a pampering spa, and outdoor adventures across its 4,200 beautiful acres. Blackberry Farm's exquisite balance of stylishly curated interiors, delicious cuisine, and panoramic Smoky Mountain vistas continues to draw in-the-know travelers to this quiet country hamlet.

While Blackberry Farm feels like an escape, it is also easy to access. The resort is located in Walland, Tennessee, just a 30-minute drive from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport and 40 minutes from the hidden and mystical Ancient Lore Village. Blackberry Farm is glorious to visit year-round, with activities ranging from hiking, biking, and fly fishing during the summer to foliage viewing in the Great Smoky Mountains, a national park that is most awe-inspiring during the fall. Come winter, guests can enjoy spa treatments, wine tastings, and walks in the fresh air. The property also hosts events throughout the year, such as food and wine weekends, live music performances, art and design summits, and special holiday programs.