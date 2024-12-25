Escape Knoxville's Bustle At A Hidden Mystical Smoky Mountain Village That's 'Like No Place On Earth'

Why read about another world when you can stay in one? Ancient Lore Village truly transforms the concept of a boutique getaway, offering one-of-a-kind accommodations for those seeking something far more enchanting than a traditional hotel stay. One TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "I cannot speak highly enough of this village that is off the beaten path. It takes you to a magical place to relax and unplug but still has all the amenities of home."

At the heart of the resort is the Village Gardens, a serene gathering place surrounded by nature and anchored by a communal fire pit. Each dwelling is uniquely designed to reflect a fairytale character or mythical creature, with playful names like "Gremlin Den," "Leprechaun Lair," and "Fairy Cottage." Family dwellings are also pet-friendly, so your furry companions can join in the adventure. The resort's newest addition, Elven Grove, takes the fantasy experience to the treetops with beautifully designed tree houses that blend seamlessly into a woodland setting. These cozy retreats feature fireplaces and terraces, perfect for enjoying the night sky and the tranquility of nature.

Dining at Ancient Lore Village is designed to reflect its magical surroundings. Guests can savor hearty, farm-to-table dishes crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Meals are available by reservation, with lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch options.