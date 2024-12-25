Escape Knoxville's Bustle At A Hidden Mystical Smoky Mountain Village That's 'Like No Place On Earth'
Travel trends are constantly evolving, and a growing number of adventurers are drawn to experiences inspired by the fantastic and unusual — think hidden fairy-tale castles in Europe, storybook towns that inspired Disney movies, or even the Lord of the Rings movie set in New Zealand. For fans of escapism looking for something a little closer to home, Ancient Lore Village, seven miles away from Knoxville, Tennessee, offers a hidden retreat straight out of a storybook. Inspired by "Bokee's Trek: Outcasts to Inner Earth," a book written by founder Tom Boyd, this enchanting destination was created as a passion project. Boyd envisioned a place that fosters community and offers visitors a safe, welcoming environment to be themselves.
Set on 67 acres near the Smoky Mountains, combined the charm of a luxurious themed resort with the functionality of an events venue. The village features a collection of whimsical, themed dwellings and a picturesque garden that brings the storybook setting to life. A recent addition, Elveden Grove, expands on the experience with treehouse accommodations surrounded by a magical forest. Whether you're seeking a fantasy-filled getaway or the perfect venue for a wedding, party, or celebration, Ancient Lore Village promises a happily-ever-after experience that's truly unforgettable.
Stay in a fantasy-themed dwelling
Why read about another world when you can stay in one? Ancient Lore Village truly transforms the concept of a boutique getaway, offering one-of-a-kind accommodations for those seeking something far more enchanting than a traditional hotel stay. One TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "I cannot speak highly enough of this village that is off the beaten path. It takes you to a magical place to relax and unplug but still has all the amenities of home."
At the heart of the resort is the Village Gardens, a serene gathering place surrounded by nature and anchored by a communal fire pit. Each dwelling is uniquely designed to reflect a fairytale character or mythical creature, with playful names like "Gremlin Den," "Leprechaun Lair," and "Fairy Cottage." Family dwellings are also pet-friendly, so your furry companions can join in the adventure. The resort's newest addition, Elven Grove, takes the fantasy experience to the treetops with beautifully designed tree houses that blend seamlessly into a woodland setting. These cozy retreats feature fireplaces and terraces, perfect for enjoying the night sky and the tranquility of nature.
Dining at Ancient Lore Village is designed to reflect its magical surroundings. Guests can savor hearty, farm-to-table dishes crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Meals are available by reservation, with lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch options.
Explore the village with a day pass or celebrate special and seasonal events
In addition to accommodations, Ancient Lore Village doubles up as a breathtaking venue for weddings and special events. Whether you're planning an intimate elopement, a grand celebration, or something in between, the venue offers picturesque scenery and backdrops like forest canopies or starlit skies. Wedding planners, overnight stays, and catering ensure every detail is tailored to your vision and budget. The village also hosts seasonal events throughout the year, including afternoon tea with Santa, stargazing dinners, and wine tastings.
For day visitors, the resort offers advance reservations for day and evening passes, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the village's magical setting. Activities like archery, axe-throwing, and guided tours are available, as well as time to explore the Gremlin Gameyard, where you can play games like Jumbo Jenga and horseshoes. Hiking trails, including the scenic route to Pinnacle Point, showcase the area's stunning natural beauty. Whether you're staying overnight or just visiting for the day, Ancient Lore Village provides a fully immersive and whimsical experience. Families, couples, and fantasy enthusiasts alike will find it easy to get lost in this enchanting kingdom.