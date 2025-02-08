Why Flight Attendants' Pay Is Not What You'd Think It Is

Delayed boarding is a lot more annoying for flight attendants than passengers for one simple reason: They have to work, and they often don't even get paid for it. If you happen to be flying Delta, you can rest assured that, since 2022, the flight attendants are compensated while checking you in and greeting you as you make your way onto the plane. Unfortunately, that's not the case everywhere. While there can be a minimum guaranteed pay (which is different depending on the airline), it still tends to add up to a lot of unpaid or only partially compensated work hours.

Although this is something which flight attendant unions are pushing back on more and more, and it is a contentious topic in contract negotiations, Barbi confirmed that, in general, this is still a major problem for many flight attendants on major U.S. airlines. "For the most part, it's industry-wide and has been this way since before I began flying in 1986."

Barbi told us that how much flight attendants make during flight delays depends on a lot of different circumstances. "Things such as how long was the delay, did you time out and another crew took your scheduled flight to its intended destination. Did that flight make a full turn around, e.g. did the original scheduled flight also return. These are just a few of the considerations that determine our compensation, regardless of whether we're sitting on said plane at the terminal."