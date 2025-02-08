Hidden On Italy's Adriatic Coast Is An Under-The-Radar Lively City For An Authentic Cultural Vacation

If Rome is the Eternal City and Venice is the floating one, then Ancona is the Adriatic's best-kept secret. Here, you'll be trading tourist traps for overlooked piazzas and timeless history that comes alive with every step you take. And if there's anything we've learned about visiting Italy the first time, it's to not make the mistake of renting a car and opt instead for exploring it all on foot.

Once the economic backbone of Adriatic trade routes, this port town hums with life and culture without trying too hard. Defined by a natural elbow-shaped promontory, Ancona has always been tied to the Adriatic. The unique shape of the land caught the attention of Greek settlers from Syracuse, who named it "Ankon," or "elbow," in 387 B.C. The town's harbor quickly became a valuable asset thanks to its strategic location and protective waters. Later, during the Middle Ages, Ancona emerged as a maritime powerhouse that challenged the city of Venice for dominance over the sea. Today, the Adriatic remains central to the city's character.

Since Rome is the best place to kick off your Italian vacation, it provides convenient access to cities like Ancona — a train ride takes anywhere between three and a half to four and a half hours. And when you're done indulging in all the good food in Milan, which is ranked the second most walkable city in the world, catch a train to this destination, which takes about the same amount of time as the capital city. If you're coming from abroad, fly into Ancona Airport (AOI) — the closest air hub — or Bologna Airport for more international options.