Montana's 'Hidden Gem On The Continental Divide' Is A Secret Mountain Town With Endless Recreation

The town of Anaconda, Montana, doesn't have the most scenic history. Vestiges of its beginning as the "Smelter City" can still be seen miles away, specifically the world's tallest free-standing masonry structure. Known as 'the Stack,' it's (almost) all that remains of Anaconda's once-thriving copper smelter and mine and still stands in the mountains above the city. Like many mining towns, Anaconda's heyday has come and gone, and for many years after the smelter finally shut down in the 1980s, the town was depressed. It wasn't as hard-hit — environmentally — as neighbor Butte (home to the unfortunate Berkeley Pit, a highly toxic superfund site), and it also doesn't have quite the historic charm of nearby Philipsburg, a well-preserved 19th-century mining town along the gorgeous Anaconda-Pintler Scenic Highway.

However, recreation sites like Georgetown Lake and Discovery Ski Area ensured Anaconda was never completely obsolete. In recent years, as nearby destinations like Bozeman have skyrocketed in both popularity and prices, Anaconda is starting to get more notice as a secret Montana town for remarkable views and adventure. This off-beat town is beginning to attract people for both its recreational opportunities, its authentic small-town charm, and its relative lack of crowds.