Montana's 'Hidden Gem On The Continental Divide' Is A Secret Mountain Town With Endless Recreation
The town of Anaconda, Montana, doesn't have the most scenic history. Vestiges of its beginning as the "Smelter City" can still be seen miles away, specifically the world's tallest free-standing masonry structure. Known as 'the Stack,' it's (almost) all that remains of Anaconda's once-thriving copper smelter and mine and still stands in the mountains above the city. Like many mining towns, Anaconda's heyday has come and gone, and for many years after the smelter finally shut down in the 1980s, the town was depressed. It wasn't as hard-hit — environmentally — as neighbor Butte (home to the unfortunate Berkeley Pit, a highly toxic superfund site), and it also doesn't have quite the historic charm of nearby Philipsburg, a well-preserved 19th-century mining town along the gorgeous Anaconda-Pintler Scenic Highway.
However, recreation sites like Georgetown Lake and Discovery Ski Area ensured Anaconda was never completely obsolete. In recent years, as nearby destinations like Bozeman have skyrocketed in both popularity and prices, Anaconda is starting to get more notice as a secret Montana town for remarkable views and adventure. This off-beat town is beginning to attract people for both its recreational opportunities, its authentic small-town charm, and its relative lack of crowds.
History and highlights of Anaconda
Founded in 1883 by Marcus Daly (one of Montana's "Copper Kings"), Anaconda was the site of the area's leading copper smelter. This smelter processed copper ore from the rich mines in nearby Butte, the "Richest Hill on Earth." Although the smelter shut down in 1980, the town is still recovering — both environmentally and economically — after years of exploitation.
The town has been able to preserve or restore many of its most historical buildings, including City Hall, the Art Deco theater, the historic bar Club Moderne, the Marcus Daly and Company Bank, and the Copper Village Museum. And then, of course, there's Anaconda's most recognizable monument, the "Stack." Now part of the Stack State Park, the structure is only open one day a year, during the annual Smelterman's Day in August, which is considered one of the best things to do in Montana. Big Sky Country is famous for its nature, but there are plenty of human touches for visitors to enjoy.
Outdoor activities in Anaconda
Like much of Montana, Anaconda is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. However, most of its activities don't have the hefty price tag you'll find in nearby destinations like Big Sky Resort, where the eye-watering price for a single day's lift ticket comes in at around $200 (and that's a midweek price). In contrast, the closest ski area to Anaconda — Discovery Ski Area (or 'Disco' as the locals say) — is an affordable $50 a day. It's also a smaller, friendlier, and more accessible mountain than big kahunas like Big Sky.
Anaconda is also a quick 20-minute trip from one of Montana's most beautiful lakes, Georgetown Lake, ideal for boating or fishing in the summer and ice fishing, snowmobiling, or cross-country skiing in the winter. Like much of Montana, Anaconda also has easy access to several blue-ribbon rivers, or rivers considered to have extremely high-quality fishing conditions, including one of the West's best stretches of river on the mighty Missouri.
Anaconda doesn't have its own commercial airport but can be easily reached from the airports in nearby Bozeman (two hours), Helena (one hour and 30 minutes), Butte (30 minutes), or Missoula (just under two hours). It is best to rent a car for more freedom of movement. There is so much to explore in the Treasure State under its famous "Big Sky," and much of it lies in hidden spots off the beaten track.