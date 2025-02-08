Situated On A River's Edge Is One Of Idaho's Most Iconic Hot Springs Known For Beauty And Accessibility
There are few things more relaxing than washing away your worries in a thermal pool surrounded by nature. Fortunately for travelers visiting Idaho, the Gem State is a geothermal hotbed with over 200 hot springs. Although many of these hot springs are hidden deep in the mountains, Kirkham Hot Springs is one of the state's most popular thermal waters due to its accessibility and incredible views. Situated only an hour and 45 minutes from Boise, in Boise National Forest, Kirkham Hot Springs welcomes visitors with warm waters cascading over rock outcroppings and natural, stone-lined pools. On the edge of the rushing Payette River, the springs offer views of rocky mountains dotted with towering pines. Although the thermal waterfall and pools average between 95 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit, the Payette's crystal clear waters are cool and refreshing.
Instead of hiking miles into the woods, which is required for many other hot springs in the state, at Kirkham you can simply park in the lot and walk six minutes to the pools. Because of this, Kirkham Hot Springs is the kind of place where you can truly relax without worrying too much about getting caught on a difficult trail after dark. The parking lot for the springs is located directly off State Highway 21 (Ponderosa Pine Scenic Route) and you can even see the rising steam from the road as you get close. And the best news? The springs are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the only fee is parking, which will run you $5 per vehicle.
Things to know before visiting the Kirkham Hot Springs
Due to the ease of access, the thermal pools at Kirkham Hot Springs can get crowded. The summer months are by far the most popular and, at this time, visiting right after sunrise is your best bet for a bit of privacy. However, summer is when you'll get to see the wildflowers in the surrounding hills. To avoid the crowds, plan a trip during the late spring or between late September and October. Although the winters are chilly, visitors still flock to the springs to enjoy a steamy bath surrounded by snow.
Regardless of the time of year, always pack a swimsuit (nudity isn't allowed), a towel, a change of clothes, snacks, toilet paper (in case the bathrooms run out), and water shoes with a grippy tread like the Speedo Surfknit Pro Water Shoe for women or the Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Outdoor Sandal for men. There are no changing rooms at the hot springs, but the vault toilets can work in a pinch. It's also a good idea to bring more water than you think you need — the warm waters of the thermal pools and direct sun exposure can lead to dehydration.
In terms of accommodation, camping is the best way to experience Kirkham Hot Springs during the summer. Plus, the nearby Pine Flats Campground and Bonneville Campground have their own hot springs. Kirkham Hot Springs also offers 16 campsites, but they book up extremely quickly. The Kirkham campground is closed for the winter; however, you can always choose one of the warm rustic cabins along the Payette River. Haven Hot Springs Motel is only a one-minute drive from the Kirkham Hot Springs and offers the quintessential cabin-in-the-woods experience.
Other adventures near Kirkham Hot Springs
If you want to extend your trip, there are plenty of other fun activities in the area. Add exercise and incredible mountain views to your Kirkham Hot Springs visit with a hike to Pilot Peak. Although still within Boise National Forest, Pilot Peak's trailhead is about an hour from Kirkham Hot Springs. However, the drive is along scenic, pine-lined Route 21 (beware that this road does close sometimes in winter due to avalanche risk). Measuring 8,128 feet with 2,087 feet of prominence, Pilot Peak isn't as tall as Idaho's highest peak that's a worthy challenge for adventurers. However, it offers year-round hiking and is a top winter destination for snowmobiling, skiing, and snowshoeing.
Alternatively, embark on the ultimate road trip to visit Idaho's best hot springs. Or, if you don't have enough time, plan a shorter road trip and visit some of the springs nearby. A 20-minute drive will get you to Bonneville Hot Springs, while 15 minutes behind the wheel gets you to the Pine Flat Hot Springs. Neither spring is as popular or accessible as Kirkham, but they're usually quieter and a good choice for couples or solo travelers. Finally, finish your road trip with a stop in Idaho City, a gorgeous mountain town that exudes "Wild West" energy with unique shops and tasty food. Make sure to try the world famous huckleberry cheesecake at Trudy's Kitchen while there.