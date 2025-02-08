Situated On A River's Edge Is One Of Idaho's Most Iconic Hot Springs Known For Beauty And Accessibility

There are few things more relaxing than washing away your worries in a thermal pool surrounded by nature. Fortunately for travelers visiting Idaho, the Gem State is a geothermal hotbed with over 200 hot springs. Although many of these hot springs are hidden deep in the mountains, Kirkham Hot Springs is one of the state's most popular thermal waters due to its accessibility and incredible views. Situated only an hour and 45 minutes from Boise, in Boise National Forest, Kirkham Hot Springs welcomes visitors with warm waters cascading over rock outcroppings and natural, stone-lined pools. On the edge of the rushing Payette River, the springs offer views of rocky mountains dotted with towering pines. Although the thermal waterfall and pools average between 95 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit, the Payette's crystal clear waters are cool and refreshing.

Instead of hiking miles into the woods, which is required for many other hot springs in the state, at Kirkham you can simply park in the lot and walk six minutes to the pools. Because of this, Kirkham Hot Springs is the kind of place where you can truly relax without worrying too much about getting caught on a difficult trail after dark. The parking lot for the springs is located directly off State Highway 21 (Ponderosa Pine Scenic Route) and you can even see the rising steam from the road as you get close. And the best news? The springs are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the only fee is parking, which will run you $5 per vehicle.