French And German Cultures Blend On This Slow And Scenic Canal Barge Cruise
Sometimes, slow is the way to go, especially if it's the scenic Marne-Rhine canal. This waterway stretches about 313 kilometers, or nearly 200 miles, connecting eastern France's Rhine and Marne rivers. A barge cruise is not the fastest way to see the sights. If you have time, however, it is a luxurious way to immerse yourself in the culture of a region defined by its waterways. The French region of Alsace prides itself on traditions that are not quite French or German but a uniquely Alsatian blend. A typical day on board may be waking up to croissants and coffee before disembarking for an excursion by bicycle to a vineyard, chateau, or historical site. Indulge in a village lunch before heading back on board to a traditional dinner of flammekueche, a savory pastry not unlike a pizza, served with Alsatian white wine. Then let the boat do the work of traveling while you sleep.
If this leisurely pace appeals, book a ticket to Strasbourg or hop on the train if you're traveling from Paris or Frankfurt. It's about a two-hour ride away from either city. Strasbourg is the capital of Alsace and the home of the European Union parliament. This unique riverfront city combines the best of French and German cultures, giving it pride of place in continental Europe.
Chateaus, vineyards, and a boat lift
The Marne-Rhine Canal was built in the 19th century to connect France and Germany across Alsace. It has several fascinating historical sites and some ingenious mechanics to delight passengers along the journey. The stained-glass masterpiece of Marc Chagall, "La Paix" at Chapelle des Cordeliers in Sarrebourg is one such highlight. Passengers also experience the incredible Arzviller Boat Lift, an elevator for boats. It lifts boats 45 meters or about 450 feet to climb the slopes. The region is also home to several chateaus and vineyards. Alsace is famous for its white wine varietals, particularly a dry Riesling, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, and a sparkling wine, Cremante d'Alsace.
Of course, a barge cruise is not the same as a big ocean liner. If ocean cruises are luxury resorts, then barge cruises are homey bed and breakfasts. These boats usually have between four to eleven cabins. A dining room, salon, and open deck are where guests can pass the time (some even have a jacuzzi ) but there is no entertainment other than the company on board. Many boats bring bicycles for guests to ride along the towpath as well.
Spring, summer, and fall are the best cruising seasons when the weather is warm enough to enjoy the sun. Bring a good book and enjoy wiling the time away. The main point is to take it slow and savor the scenes passing by.
All inclusive or rent your own boat?
To enjoy a stress-free voyage, leave navigation to the professionals and book an all-inclusive cruise. There are several operators along the Marne-Rhine canal. CroisiEurope is a popular option, highly rated for its affordable luxury, excellent wine, and locally sourced food. It may, however, cost extra for some shore excursions. Cruises along the Marne-Rhine canal have a 5 or 7-day itinerary. Travel writer Janine Marsh loved dining aboard the MS Madeleine with CroisiEurope. In her blog The Good Life, she wrote: "You're totally spoiled on the cruise, everything is inclusive, even drinks (except for a few, like Champagne) and over the next few days we indulged in salted caramel crème brûlée, Alsatian salads, loads of different cheeses, roast beef, John Dory, fabulous wines from Alsace and from Bordeaux, strawberry soup and strawberry macarons, pain perdu and cinnamon ice cream and many other truly scrumptious dishes – all made by the chef and his team."
If you're traveling in a big group, consider chartering a boat. With the help of the captain and crew, you can design your itinerary and menu. Alternatively, if you feel adventurous, try navigating on your own. LocaBoat offers rentals without a boat license, showing you the ropes of canal navigation before you set off. The Alsace region has plenty to explore on your own beyond the waterways. Visit Riquewihr, the fairytale village that inspired Disney's film, Beauty and the Beast. Or continue your boat journey with a voyage down the Rhine River, beautiful in any season.