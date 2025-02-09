French And German Cultures Blend On This Slow And Scenic Canal Barge Cruise

Sometimes, slow is the way to go, especially if it's the scenic Marne-Rhine canal. This waterway stretches about 313 kilometers, or nearly 200 miles, connecting eastern France's Rhine and Marne rivers. A barge cruise is not the fastest way to see the sights. If you have time, however, it is a luxurious way to immerse yourself in the culture of a region defined by its waterways. The French region of Alsace prides itself on traditions that are not quite French or German but a uniquely Alsatian blend. A typical day on board may be waking up to croissants and coffee before disembarking for an excursion by bicycle to a vineyard, chateau, or historical site. Indulge in a village lunch before heading back on board to a traditional dinner of flammekueche, a savory pastry not unlike a pizza, served with Alsatian white wine. Then let the boat do the work of traveling while you sleep.

If this leisurely pace appeals, book a ticket to Strasbourg or hop on the train if you're traveling from Paris or Frankfurt. It's about a two-hour ride away from either city. Strasbourg is the capital of Alsace and the home of the European Union parliament. This unique riverfront city combines the best of French and German cultures, giving it pride of place in continental Europe.