Death Valley's 'True American Oasis' Is A Lush Verdant Resort With Hot Springs And Stargazing Galore
One of the many unique things about the state of California (and trust us, there's a lot!) is the plethora of activities you can do and the diversity of environments you can experience, all within one day. And while the state boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the entire country, the Mars-like landscape of Death Valley is really quite a sight to behold.
Known for its dangerous heat in the summer, Death Valley is one of the hottest, driest places on Earth. It's stunning, sure, but trekking around there is definitely not for the weak (or the unprepared, for that matter). But nestled within this scorching desert lies an escape that appears as if it were a mirage, featuring natural springs, lush greenery, and some seriously chic amenities. Enter The Oasis at Death Valley, a serene retreat set in one of the most excruciating environments on the planet. At this "true American oasis," as it's called on the resort's website, guests can select from two different hotel experiences: the high-end Inn at Death Valley or the fun-for-the-entire-family Ranch at Death Valley. Both locales create an exquisite sanctuary within the heart of one of the world's most dangerous parks, making it a must-visit for travelers seeking a mix of pampering and exciting adventure.
Why you need to add The Oasis at Death Valley to your bucket list
The Oasis at Death Valley is so much more than your typical resort. Take a dip in the warm waters of the natural hot springs, spend an evening stargazing under the dark sky (one of the darkest in the country!), or book a Jeep rental to explore the canyons via an off-road excursion. At The Oasis, the world is your oyster.
A legendary retreat since 1927, the Inn at Death Valley has hosted some of Hollywood's glitziest stars (think Marlon Brando and Clark Gable) and continues its legacy of four-diamond luxury, made even more apparent after its recent $250 million renovation. While it's teeming with modern touches — most of the furniture, community areas, and rooms received a refresh — remnants of Gilded Era elegance are still imminent. One of the biggest draws of the resort, according to guests, is its stunning swimming pool and sweeping views of the Valley. Rooms at this iconic destination start at around $400 per night (at the time of writing), making it the more opulent option of the two.
The Ranch at Death Valley, on the other hand, is perfect if you're traveling with the entire family, or if you prefer a more action-packed itinerary. With rooms starting at closer to $250, it's definitely more casual than the Inn and serves as the perfect base for exploring around. There's a "town square" equipped with a saloon, ice cream parlor, and general store, plus sports courts, communal fire pits, and even a playground for the kids. And as if hiking isn't enough to get your adrenaline going, horseback rides, 4x4 excursions, and the "lowest elevation golf course in the world" are also on the menu. No matter which accommodation you choose, The Oasis at Death Valley offers an escape that you will never forget, set in one of the most interesting locations in the world.
How to get to The Oasis at Death Valley and other nearby attractions
The best way to visit The Oasis at Death Valley is via a road trip from Las Vegas. If you're coming from far away, you'll want to arrive via Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, which is located just a two-hour drive from Death Valley, and rent a car to take the trek. It's a beautiful drive, and there are a few different national parks within driving distance of Las Vegas that you can visit along the way. But don't forget that timing is everything! Summer temperatures can reach up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a pretty dangerous time of year. Instead, plan your trip for the spring (mid-March to mid-April are the most popular) so you can enjoy a milder climate and the bloom of desert wildflowers.
Once you're in Death Valley, there's plenty to do. From stunning salt flats to epic canyons, this incredible stretch of land offers endless opportunities for hiking, photography, and even just cruising around. Absolute must-sees are the Badwater Basin (the lowest point in the country), Zabriskie Point (one of the most iconic vistas in the entire valley), and Dantes View (a favorite among photographers). There's also the Mojave National Preserve about two hours away from The Oasis, which offers some pretty special views of Joshua trees. If there's one thing we know about the California desert, it's that it always delivers an incredible adventure.