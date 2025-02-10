Death Valley's 'True American Oasis' Is A Lush Verdant Resort With Hot Springs And Stargazing Galore

The Oasis at Death Valley is so much more than your typical resort. Take a dip in the warm waters of the natural hot springs, spend an evening stargazing under the dark sky (one of the darkest in the country!), or book a Jeep rental to explore the canyons via an off-road excursion. At The Oasis, the world is your oyster.

A legendary retreat since 1927, the Inn at Death Valley has hosted some of Hollywood's glitziest stars (think Marlon Brando and Clark Gable) and continues its legacy of four-diamond luxury, made even more apparent after its recent $250 million renovation. While it's teeming with modern touches — most of the furniture, community areas, and rooms received a refresh — remnants of Gilded Era elegance are still imminent. One of the biggest draws of the resort, according to guests, is its stunning swimming pool and sweeping views of the Valley. Rooms at this iconic destination start at around $400 per night (at the time of writing), making it the more opulent option of the two.

The Ranch at Death Valley, on the other hand, is perfect if you're traveling with the entire family, or if you prefer a more action-packed itinerary. With rooms starting at closer to $250, it's definitely more casual than the Inn and serves as the perfect base for exploring around. There's a "town square" equipped with a saloon, ice cream parlor, and general store, plus sports courts, communal fire pits, and even a playground for the kids. And as if hiking isn't enough to get your adrenaline going, horseback rides, 4x4 excursions, and the "lowest elevation golf course in the world" are also on the menu. No matter which accommodation you choose, The Oasis at Death Valley offers an escape that you will never forget, set in one of the most interesting locations in the world.