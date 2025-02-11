Ancient Charm And Modern Elegance Blend Effortlessly At A Striking Hilltop Villa In Italy's Heart
Nestled in central Italy, Umbria is an underrated landlocked region where you can experience the vibes of Tuscany without the crowds. Speckled with medieval hilltop villages, winding, cypress-lined drives, and mighty mountains, this spectacular countryside is a hidden treasure waiting to be explored all year round. One of the region's most captivating hideaways is Tenuta di Murlo, an exclusive estate offering a tranquil retreat that has been owned by the same family for hundreds of years. This 18,000-acre estate is a private paradise, featuring just nine villas and three rooms set on hills dotted with olive groves, forests, vineyards, and gardens.
One of the estate's most incredible residences is Villa Torre, anchored by a monumental medieval tower. This private, three-bedroom villa boasts rustic-chic interiors, landscaped gardens, and an infinity-edge pool, all with awe-inspiring views over the countryside. Here, guests will delight as dolce vita fantasies of residing in an Italian villa with the countryside unfurling around come to life.
Villa Torre is located in the heart of Umbria about a two-hour drive from Florence and a three-hour drive from Rome. The closest airport is San Francesco d'Assisi Airport, which is a 50-minute drive away. You can visit Tenuto di Murlo any time of year, though the fall is especially spectacular as it's the harvest and truffle season.
Inside Villa Torre
Perched atop a winding and steep mountain road (rent a 4x4 SUV if you're driving), Villa Torre is a magnificent retreat for groups, families, or honeymooners looking for privacy and extra space. The residence sleeps up to eight people, with two king-size bedrooms and a kids bedroom with two sets of bunkbeds. The intimate Umbrian escape boasts wood-beamed ceilings, Italian artwork, and antique furniture. Each of the large windows frames jaw-dropping views of the lushly forested hillsides.
For a true panoramic vista, head up to the rooftop terrace, which crowns the villa's medieval defense tower. On a hot summer's day, the infinity-edge pool is a welcome reprieve, and for cooler nights, there's also a heated jacuzzi. "We are regular Tuscany and Umbria visitors and have resided in beautiful villas before, but Torre is by far the champion," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "A trump card is the great blend of having both your private house and the service you typically experience in a hotel."
While private chefs can be arranged to prepare dinner at Villa Torre, don't miss a meal at the estate's restaurant Il Cardaro, which is housed in a medieval farmhouse. It serves delicious Italian cuisine featuring local ingredients, including wood-fired pizzas and Umbrian specialties. It's open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has seating inside the atmospheric farmhouse or outside on the terrace. There is also a farm shop with artisan pasta sauces, cheeses, and breads for enjoying snacks back at the villa.
What to see around Villa Torre
Tenuta di Murlo's 18,000 acres beg to be explored and brim with adventures. On the estate, guests can fish on the lakes, hike the forested trails, tour the working farm, participate in cooking classes, and savor wine tastings. If you're there during Umbria's truffle season, head out into the estate's forests with a guide and trained truffle dogs to find the prized truffles. Golfers can tee off at the nearby Antognolla Golf Club, an 18-hole course voted "Italy's Best Golf Course" by the World Golf Awards three out of the last five years. And, just a 20-minute drive from the estate is Lake Trasimeno, the country's fourth largest lake, which can be traversed on boat cruises. This under-the-radar lake is studded with three islands (two of which are inhabited) and centuries-old towns.
Villa Torre's prime position in Umbria affords easy day trips to nearby villages. Don't miss the 20-minute drive east to Gubbio, full of charming streets and unique experiences, or a visit to nearby Perugia, a beautiful, under-the-radar spot known for chocolate and art. Further afield, the Renaissance capital of Florence beckons with its museums and churches filled with world-famous masterpieces.