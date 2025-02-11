Ancient Charm And Modern Elegance Blend Effortlessly At A Striking Hilltop Villa In Italy's Heart

Nestled in central Italy, Umbria is an underrated landlocked region where you can experience the vibes of Tuscany without the crowds. Speckled with medieval hilltop villages, winding, cypress-lined drives, and mighty mountains, this spectacular countryside is a hidden treasure waiting to be explored all year round. One of the region's most captivating hideaways is Tenuta di Murlo, an exclusive estate offering a tranquil retreat that has been owned by the same family for hundreds of years. This 18,000-acre estate is a private paradise, featuring just nine villas and three rooms set on hills dotted with olive groves, forests, vineyards, and gardens.

One of the estate's most incredible residences is Villa Torre, anchored by a monumental medieval tower. This private, three-bedroom villa boasts rustic-chic interiors, landscaped gardens, and an infinity-edge pool, all with awe-inspiring views over the countryside. Here, guests will delight as dolce vita fantasies of residing in an Italian villa with the countryside unfurling around come to life.

Villa Torre is located in the heart of Umbria about a two-hour drive from Florence and a three-hour drive from Rome. The closest airport is San Francesco d'Assisi Airport, which is a 50-minute drive away. You can visit Tenuto di Murlo any time of year, though the fall is especially spectacular as it's the harvest and truffle season.